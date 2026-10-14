Najmeh Amini, an accounting student, has been sentenced to death for 'insulting the prophet'

Najmeh Amini, an accounting student, is currently being kept in Vakilabad prison in the north-east city of Mashhad. Picture: Supplied

By Issy Clarke

A 23-year-old Iranian woman has been sentenced to death for blasphemy over a social media post where she "insulted the prophet".

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Protests in Iran January 2026. Picture: Getty

Following a separate trial, she was sentenced to 12 years and six months in prison for acting against national security and spreading propaganda against the regime. In an audio recording released last month attributed to Amini, she appealed to the A and human rights groups to review her case. “I do not want to make a hero out of myself today. I only want one thing: be my voice," she said. “I am an innocent young girl with so many hopes and dreams. I have parents who are waiting for me. A family that every night, with the fear of losing me, turns their night into morning.”

It comes as rights groups have raised warnings about increasingly stringent crackdowns on freedom of expression in the country. According to Oslo-based organisation Iran Human Rights, more than 600 executions have already been carried out by the regime this year. Director of the group Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam said: “Sentencing a 23-year-old woman to death for what she expressed on social media is an extremely alarming development. "Although blasphemy carries the death penalty under Iranian law and two men were executed on such charges in 2023, this case risks expanding the use of the death penalty against peaceful online expression. "The fact that the sentence has been imposed on a young woman adds another serious dimension. Without a strong international response now, we risk seeing a broader use and implementation of death sentences for expression. "The international community must demand that Najmeh Amini’s sentence be overturned and call for an immediate moratorium on all executions.”

Protesters line up to use a burning image of the Ayatollah, Ali Khamenei to light their cigarettes. Picture: Getty