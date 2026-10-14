Iranian woman, 23, sentenced to death for 'insulting the prophet' in 'blasphemous' social media post
Najmeh Amini, an accounting student, has been sentenced to death for 'insulting the prophet'
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
A 23-year-old Iranian woman has been sentenced to death for blasphemy over a social media post where she "insulted the prophet".
Listen to this article
Najmeh Amini, an accounting student, is currently being kept in Vakilabad prison in the north-east city of Mashhad.
Amini was arrested by security forces during anti-government protests in January, which left thousands dead while more than 50,000 people were arrested.
She was reportedly arrested again in February after online monitoring by Iran’s Cyber Police.
A criminal court sentenced her to death on charges of sabol-nabi (insulting the prophet) through a social media post.
Read more: Donald Trump says Houthis are 'behaving very badly' as he slams Iran for 'purposefully' driving up oil prices ahead of US elections
Read more: Released 911 calls reveal confusion after Christa Pike's botched execution attempt
Following a separate trial, she was sentenced to 12 years and six months in prison for acting against national security and spreading propaganda against the regime.
In an audio recording released last month attributed to Amini, she appealed to the A and human rights groups to review her case.
“I do not want to make a hero out of myself today. I only want one thing: be my voice," she said.
“I am an innocent young girl with so many hopes and dreams. I have parents who are waiting for me. A family that every night, with the fear of losing me, turns their night into morning.”
It comes as rights groups have raised warnings about increasingly stringent crackdowns on freedom of expression in the country.
According to Oslo-based organisation Iran Human Rights, more than 600 executions have already been carried out by the regime this year.
Director of the group Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam said: “Sentencing a 23-year-old woman to death for what she expressed on social media is an extremely alarming development.
"Although blasphemy carries the death penalty under Iranian law and two men were executed on such charges in 2023, this case risks expanding the use of the death penalty against peaceful online expression.
"The fact that the sentence has been imposed on a young woman adds another serious dimension. Without a strong international response now, we risk seeing a broader use and implementation of death sentences for expression.
"The international community must demand that Najmeh Amini’s sentence be overturned and call for an immediate moratorium on all executions.”
Under Islam's penal code, insulting the prophet is a crime punishable by death. But a separate legal article makes exceptions for statements made when an individual is intoxicated, or due to anger or a slip of the tongue.
According to Iranian newspaper Khorsan, which reported on the case, Najmeh said she posted the statements after consuming hallucinogenic mushrooms, while her defence lawyer argued it was a "slip of the tongue".
The judge replied asking why she had not insulted the regime's opponents such as America and Israel while under the influence.
He also questioned why she was lucid enough to know which social network to publish the post on.
Najmeh's death sentence remains subject to appeal by the Supreme Court.
Although executions in Iran have become more common, death penalty sentences for blasphemy charges are rare.
The last recorded case was on 8 May 2023 when Yousef Mehrdad and Sadrollah Fazeli were executed for "blasphemy and insulting the prophet.