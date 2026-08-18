Riley English told police she was influenced by Luigi Mangione, the man who was charged with fatally shooting the CEO of UnitedHealthcare.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

A woman who told police she travelled to the US Capitol with homemade firebombs intending to kill US treasury secretary Scott Bessent has been sentenced to six years and one month in prison.

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Riley English, 26, of South Deerfield, Massachusetts, was also sentenced to three years of supervised release on Tuesday. English, a transgender woman, told a US district judge that she had been experiencing a mental health crisis and struggling with substance abuse when she drove to Washington in January 2025. “I never wanted to hurt anyone,” English told Judge Rudolph Contreras. “I’m not a political person. I’m not a violent person.” English arrived in Washington on 27 January, the day of Bessent’s Senate confirmation proceedings, where prosecutors said she told Capitol police that she had come to kill the treasury secretary. Read more: James O'Brien and his callers attempt to 'unravel Trump's behaviour' Read more: Supreme Court rebuffs latest Trump attempt to overturn E. Jean Carroll sex abuse and defamation verdict

English said she brought homemade firebombs to the US Capitol to kill US treasury secretary Scott Bessent . Picture: Getty

According to prosecutors, English said she had been influenced by Luigi Mangione, who was charged in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare chief executive Brian Thompson. She told officers she was “on a mission” and had been thinking about the plan for some time because of Mangione. English also told police that she was terminally ill and “wanted to do something before I go”, prosecutors said. Investigators said English initially intended to target other Republican political figures, including Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and House Speaker Mike Johnson. She also allegedly planned to burn down the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank. Police said English changed her focus to Bessent after reading an online post about his confirmation hearing.

English told police she was influenced by Luigi Mangione, the man who was charged with fatally shooting the CEO of UnitedHealthcare. . Picture: Getty