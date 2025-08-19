Woman ‘sexually assaulted’ on escalators at major train station as cops release footage in hunt for suspect
A woman was allegedly sexually assaulted as she stood on an escalator at a major UK train station - and police have released footage of the suspect to try and track him down.
The alleged attack occurred at Leeds railway station at around 8.40pm on July 27.
The man is understood to have stood "extremely close" to the victim during the attack.
Police have urged anyone who recognises the man to get in touch and assist with their investigation.
"Officers investigating a sexual assault at Leeds station have today released this image in connection," the force said in a statement.
It added: "The man stood extremely close before he sexually assaulted her.
"Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist their investigation.
"Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 575 of 27 July."
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
It comes after detectives investigated a sexual assault on a teenage boy in a public toilet in Leeds' main bus station.
The force arrested a man following a public appeal.