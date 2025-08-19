A woman was allegedly sexually assaulted as she stood on an escalator at a major UK train station - and police have released footage of the suspect to try and track him down.

The alleged attack occurred at Leeds railway station at around 8.40pm on July 27.

The man is understood to have stood "extremely close" to the victim during the attack.

Police have urged anyone who recognises the man to get in touch and assist with their investigation.

"Officers investigating a sexual assault at Leeds station have today released this image in connection," the force said in a statement.

