Police are treating the attack as attempted murder and are appealing for anyone with any information to come forward.

Woman, 27, in critical condition after being shot in bed in 'targeted attack'. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Ella Bennett

A woman is in critical condition after being “shot while she lay in bed” in a targeted attack in Glasgow.

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The 27-year-old was reported injured at a property on Eynort Street, Lambhill, at about 11.45pm on Monday, police said. Emergency services attended, and the woman was taken to hospital, where she remains in a critical but stable condition. Police said she suffered serious injuries consistent with being shot by a firearm, and they are treating the attack as attempted murder. Other members of her family were also present at the address during the time of the attack. Read more: Trio who duped 'vulnerable' pensioners out of £600,000 jailed for 20 years in total Read more: Man charged after woman, 23, and man, 22, killed in horror crash with BMW in Leeds

Police said they are keeping an open mind as to whether the shooting was gangland-related. They issued a fresh appeal for information on Friday as efforts to trace those responsible continue, saying “someone knows something” about the incident. Detective Chief Inspector Jennifer McCulloch, from the major investigation team, said: “We have so far established that the young woman was shot as she lay in her bed and we are doing all we can to track down whoever is responsible for this despicable act. “We really need the help of the public to do this and I would again urge anyone with any information at all, to please come forward. “I believe that there are people out there who know who is responsible for this attempted murder. Someone knows something. “I would urge those with information to look to their conscience and contact us, or pass what they know on anonymously. “Don’t continue to protect someone who is capable of shooting a young woman in her bed at night. “Please do the right thing – come forward and tell us what you know. “The person responsible for this abhorrent attack must be brought to justice.”

Police said a grey or silver Mitsubishi Outlander was seen in the area of Eynort Street around the time and officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen this vehicle. Officers received a report of a similar car on fire in Easterhill Street, Glasgow, at about 3.30am on Thursday. Police said the fire is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing to establish if the vehicle is linked to the attempted murder. They appealed to anyone with information on the car, or anyone with dashcam, doorbell footage or personal footage, to review it and get in touch with them. Ms McCulloch said: “We have a dedicated team who are trawling CCTV footage and carrying out door-to-door inquiries. “We are keen to hear from anyone who was in either Eynort Street or Easterhill Street areas in the past week. “Please think back – did you see a grey or silver Mitsubishi Outlander? Or did you see something suspicious? “You may think the information you have is insignificant but please come forward and let us decide. “A young woman has been left with serious injuries and it is vital we find whoever is responsible as soon as possible.”