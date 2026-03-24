Roxanne Sweeney (pictured) stabbed Louis Barnes after a booze-fuelled argument broke out at her flat in Folkestone, Kent, on Boxing Day 2023.

Roxanne Sweeney, 32, stabbed Louis Barnes after a booze-fuelled argument broke out at her flat in Folkestone, Kent, on Boxing Day in 2023. Picture: Facebook

By Frankie Elliott

A woman has avoided prison despite admitting to plunging a knife into her friend’s chest with such force he had to have his spleen removed.

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Roxanne Sweeney, 32, stabbed Louis Barnes after a booze-fuelled argument broke out at her flat in Folkestone, Kent, on Boxing Day 2023. The pair had been walking back from a party to the defendant's home with Sweeney's boyfriend when the mood turned sour and Mr Barnes stormed off. Read more: Jewish ambulance service 'staked out' before hate crime arson attack Read more: Three girls, aged 12, 13 and 14, charged after teen stabbed in village park

He would then receive a phone call from Sweeney, who told him to "get the f*** out of the flat", Canterbury Crown Court was told. A "confused" Mr Barnes waited at Sweeney's home and intended to speak with her in person, but was threatened with a "large red kitchen knife" when she arrived back. As he went to leave the flat, Sweeney "lunged" at her pal with the 7.5-inch blade and stabbed him. The blow penetrated Mr Barnes’ chest and stomach cavities, damaging his spleen. When police arrived at the scene, they found Mr Barnes struggling for breath and fearing he would die. Recorder Janet Bignell KC told the court: "He described at the time how he thought he was going to die – he couldn’t breathe." Sweeney then "told a series of lies" and tried to convince police the victim had inflicted the injuries himself. She told officers the knife had been thrown from her flat window, prompting a police search, which led to the weapon being found inside her home.

Sweeney "lunged" at her friend with the 7.5-inch blade and stabbed him. Picture: Police handout