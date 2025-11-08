A woman is in critical condition after she was stabbed in the neck in what police believe to be "an unprovoked attack".

West Midlands Police were called to Smallbrook Queensway, Birmingham, shortly before 9pm on Friday after reports of a stabbing.

The woman in her 30s suffered a "serious neck injury" and remains in hospital.

Police arrested a man in his 20s near to the scene. He remains in custody.

Detective Inspector James Nix said: "We believe this was an unprovoked attack and are working to understand why it happened.

"We will have officers in the area today to continue our investigation and provide reassurance.

"We are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with this incident."

The force added: "Our officers are at the scene carrying out inquiries as we try to establish the exact circumstances of what happened."

Witnesses or anyone with information have been asked to contact West Midlands Police by calling 101 and quoting log 5503 of November 7.