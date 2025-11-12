The family of a woman who was stabbed in the neck in Birmingham have paid tribute to her as a “special and gentle daughter”.

In a tribute to Ms Fox released through West Midlands Police, her family said she was a “shining light” who was “special in every way”

Djeison Rafael, 21, of Rosedale Avenue in Smethwick, appeared at Birmingham Crown Court via video link from HMP Long Lartin in Worcestershire on Wednesday accused of her murder.

Katie Fox, 34, was taken to hospital with a serious injury to her neck after she was stabbed on Smallbrook Queensway on Friday night but died a few days later.

They said: “Gone too soon dear Katie, so beautiful and kind.

“A part of us was snatched away on that very fateful night, a part of us also vanished suddenly, when you passed away, leaving us all with such sadness and heartache.

“You were a shining light in our lives, you were so special in every way, you were everything a daughter could be and much more.

“Your loss to us has been so hard to bear and so hard to comprehend, but we know that you are still with us and giving us the strength in every way. You are, our guardian angel.

“God bless you Katie, our special and gentle daughter.

“Thank you to all who have showed support during this most difficult time.

“Thank you also to the paramedics, police and ITU at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for their professionalism and companionship.

“We ask at this most difficult time that we be allowed to grieve the loss of our most precious daughter in peace and in privacy.

“God bless Katie, forever in our hearts.”