A woman has been stabbed to death in an area of Barcelona popular with British holidaymakers.

The victim was treated by paramedics but died at the scene, and onlookers described a trail of blood down the street.

The alleged attacker was reportedly spotted by locals as showing ‘signs of nervousness’ and brandishing a large knife whilst stalking Joan Miró street, in the Esplugues de Llobregat area of Barcelona.

He later approached the woman, stabbing her multiple times before slashing her throat and fleeing the scene at around 11am local time on Saturday.

Catalan police have since arrested the suspect and erected a forensics tent to cover the woman's body. Neither the alleged attacker nor the victim has been identified.

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