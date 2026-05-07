Claire Bridger used a kitchen knife to attack her husband.

Claire Bridger was separated from husband Keith at the time. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

By Thomas Layton

A woman has been jailed for three years after stabbing her estranged husband with a kitchen knife when she found out he put their pet dogs down.

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Claire Bridger, 64, plunged the knife into her husband's chest after he told her he had put down the pet dogs they had previously shared. She was also biting Keith Bridger on the right thigh, thumb, arm and left shoulder before a neighbour intervened and grabbed the knife from her. Keith Bridger told the court he said "Claire, you’ve stabbed me!" to which Mrs Bridger said "Yeah, I’m [expletive] going to do it again you absolute [expletive] how dare you kill my dog.” Read more: Border official and ex-Hong Kong chief guilty of spying for China as Chinese ambassador summoned Read more: Brit police officer seriously ill with rat virus pictured as two more self-isolate in UK after potential exposure

Norfolk Constabulary arrested Claire Bridger following the attack. Picture: Alamy

The stabbing happened during a conversation last July about mediation, following the pair's recent seperation. Mrs Bridger asked her husband if he could pay for an upcoming mediation session, to which he agreed before turning to walk away. Norwich Crown Court heard that Mrs Bridger then demanded to know where her dogs were, and Mr Bridger insisted she had already heard from the vet that the dogs had been put down. After this Mrs Bridger became hysterical, swinging her car onto the driveway, sounding the horn and repeatedly shouting, “You’ve killed my dogs” as she inched her car closer to her husband until it was touching him. Mrs Bridger followed the victim inside, before attacking him with the knife. She stabbed him in the chest and arm.