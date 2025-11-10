Woman who was stabbed in the neck in Birmingham dies of her injuries
The 34-year-old was taken to hospital with a serious injury to her neck on Friday night
A woman who was stabbed in the neck in Birmingham has died of her injuries, police have said.
Katie Fox, 34, was taken to hospital with a serious injury to her neck after she was stabbed on Smallbrook Queensway shortly before 9pm on Friday night but has since died in hospital, West Midlands Police has said.
Djeison Rafael appeared at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Monday morning, accused of murdering Ms Fox.
Wearing a grey t-shirt and flanked by two dock officers who removed his handcuffs as he faced District Judge John Bristow, Rafael was told to be quiet and look forward as he interrupted the six-minute hearing multiple times.
The 21-year-old, of Rosedale Avenue in Smethwick, is also charged with two counts of causing actual bodily harm on October 27 and November 7, possession of a Stanley blade on November 7 and assaulting a detention escort officer on November 8.
Rafael was told he was not going to be asked to enter any pleas because the offences are too serious to be dealt with by the magistrates’ court.
District Judge Bristow told the defendant: “I’m going to send you and your charges to the crown court on November 12.”
The force said: “Extra officers will be around Birmingham city centre to offer reassurance as we understand this is a worrying incident.
“We are still keen to hear from anyone who knows more about what happened or the movements of Rafael, who we believe was wearing an all-grey tracksuit, black hat, trainers and rucksack on Friday evening (7 November).”
Witnesses or anyone with information have been asked to contact West Midlands Police by calling 101 and quoting log 5503 of November 7 or visiting the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ25C21-PO1.