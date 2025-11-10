The 34-year-old was taken to hospital with a serious injury to her neck on Friday night

A police cordon in place after a woman was stabbed in the neck on Friday evening. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

A woman who was stabbed in the neck in Birmingham has died of her injuries, police have said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Katie Fox, 34, was taken to hospital with a serious injury to her neck after she was stabbed on Smallbrook Queensway shortly before 9pm on Friday night but has since died in hospital, West Midlands Police has said. Djeison Rafael appeared at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Monday morning, accused of murdering Ms Fox. Wearing a grey t-shirt and flanked by two dock officers who removed his handcuffs as he faced District Judge John Bristow, Rafael was told to be quiet and look forward as he interrupted the six-minute hearing multiple times. The 21-year-old, of Rosedale Avenue in Smethwick, is also charged with two counts of causing actual bodily harm on October 27 and November 7, possession of a Stanley blade on November 7 and assaulting a detention escort officer on November 8. Read more: Man charged with attempted murder after 'unprovoked' Birmingham city centre stabbing leaves woman in critical condition Read more: Eleven charged after cannabis worth £13.8 million seized at Birmingham Airport

West Midlands Police closed a section of road directly outside Birmingham's Bullring shopping centre and New Street Station. Picture: Alamy