Police appeal after woman forced into tow truck by two men in Canary Wharf
Police have been unable to identify the woman
The Metropolitan Police is appealing for witnesses after a young woman was forced into a tow truck in Canary Wharf.
Detectives have asked anyone who may have witnessed the incident on Tuesday, 30 September to come forward.
Police were called at around 11.25pm following reports a woman had been forced into a white Ford Transit tow truck by two men on Millharbour Road, at the junction of Lighterman’s Road.
Police have been unable to identify the woman involved.
An investigation is ongoing by detectives from the Met’s Central East Criminal Investigations Unit.
Detective Inspector Grant Stevens, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are keen to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and are concerned for the welfare of the young woman involved, who we believe is aged between 28 and 32 and been unable to identify.
“Were you in or near Millharbour Road, E17 around the time of the incident and saw anything suspicious, or do you have any CCTV or mobile phone footage that will assist us with our enquiries?
“If so, please come forward by calling 101 and referencing 01/8032774/25.”
A 42-year-old man from east London was arrested on Wednesday, 1 October on suspicion of kidnap in relation to the incident and bailed while enquiries continue.