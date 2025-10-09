The Metropolitan Police is appealing for witnesses after a young woman was forced into a tow truck in Canary Wharf.

Detectives have asked anyone who may have witnessed the incident on Tuesday, 30 September to come forward.

Police were called at around 11.25pm following reports a woman had been forced into a white Ford Transit tow truck by two men on Millharbour Road, at the junction of Lighterman’s Road.

Police have been unable to identify the woman involved.

An investigation is ongoing by detectives from the Met’s Central East Criminal Investigations Unit.

