Russell Brand accuser waives anonymity after claiming star raped her at 16 - as she calls for 'staggered' age of consent
Mia Latter, now 37, has spoken about her allegations against the jailed comedian as she campaigns for a staggered age of consent
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A woman has waived her anonymity to publicly accuse Russell Brand of raping her when she was 16 years old - as she calls on the government to introduce "staggered" consent.
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Mia Latter, now 37, alleges she was raped by the comedian when he was 30 and she was still at school, with her claims featuring in the 2023 Dispatches documentary, 'In Plain Sight'.
Ms Latter previously reported the allegation to the Metropolitan Police but chose not to pursue the criminal process in favour of campaigning to change UK law.
The force says its investigation remains ongoing.
Previously referred to using the pseudonym 'Alice' in reports about the case and subsequent Channel 4 documentary, Ms Latter has waived her right to lifelong anonymity in a bid to campaign for a change in the law, aimed at protecting teenagers from grooming.
She is now calling for a staggered age of consent, which would make sexual relationships between adults and teenagers aged 16 and 17 illegal.
Read more: Noel Fielding releases first statement following Russell Brand conviction
Read more: Russell Brand accused of sexual misconduct by six more women
The concept of staggered consent is already law in several US states, including Florida, where the comedian was living prior to his prison sentence being handed down.
Florida's age of consent currently stands at 18, but is lowered to 16 if the partner is not older than 23.
Ms Latter was 16 when she first met Brand, who was working for MTV at the time, while returning home from a shopping trip.
He later messaged her and continued to ask her to meet him for dinner, even after she had revealed her age.
According to Ms Latter, Brand asked her to keep their relationship secret from her friends, although members of his entourage were aware of it. She alleged that he regularly referred to her as “the child” in front of them.
Ms Latter told The Times that she spoke to police following the release of a documentary about Brand, but the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) decided not to include her case in his trial at Southwark Crown Court.
She said: “They [the police] wanted me to be part of a subsequent trial, but they said that the decision was made [not to include her in the first trial] after he had done the Megyn Kelly and the Piers Morgan interviews…
"I was told that I wasn’t actually going to make it to the October trial because… they didn’t want it to become ‘the Alice show’, which was my pseudonym in the article. I was devastated by it.”
Brand previously acknowledged having sex with a 16-year-old when he was 30 during an appearance on a podcast hosted by conservative media personality Megyn Kelly earlier this year.
The jailed comedian has previously described himself as an “immature 30-year-old” and said that consensual sex involving a power imbalance, such as fame, “involves exploitation”.
Ms Latter told the newspaper: “He was a very successful man who had a lot of power and sway in the industry. Whereas I was a 16-year-old with no life experience, no sexual experience and no prior relationships. What was my level of maturity meant to be?”.
Reflecting on her campaign for a change in the law, she said: “It’s shocking to me time and time again that whenever the news comes up again about him, it’s always in the comments about the relationship with a 16-year-old."
“That’s not the most heinous bit. But why is that the thing that everybody collectively gets stuck on? I think we all sort of agree that … adults shouldn’t be allowed to have sexual relationships with children, with somebody under the age of 18. That really doesn’t seem like a gigantic leap to take.”
Brand was sentenced on Monday after being convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault in relation to four of the six women who gave evidence against him.
A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Officers launched an investigation in January 2026 after receiving an allegation of rape.”
“Detectives sought advice from the Crown Prosecution Service to determine how best to proceed, and officers were advised that further information was needed before a charging decision could be made.
“This investigation remains ongoing. We understand the delay has been distressing for this victim-survivor. However, our focus has been on putting forward the best possible evidence.”
The CPS has been approached for comment.