Mia Latter, now 37, has spoken about her allegations against the jailed comedian as she campaigns for a staggered age of consent

Mia Latter has waived her right to anonymity as she campaigns for the government to introduce 'staggered consent'. Picture: Getty / Alamy

By Isobel Anderson Morris

A woman has waived her anonymity to publicly accuse Russell Brand of raping her when she was 16 years old - as she calls on the government to introduce "staggered" consent.

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Mia Latter, now 37, alleges she was raped by the comedian when he was 30 and she was still at school, with her claims featuring in the 2023 Dispatches documentary, 'In Plain Sight'. Ms Latter previously reported the allegation to the Metropolitan Police but chose not to pursue the criminal process in favour of campaigning to change UK law. The force says its investigation remains ongoing. Previously referred to using the pseudonym 'Alice' in reports about the case and subsequent Channel 4 documentary, Ms Latter has waived her right to lifelong anonymity in a bid to campaign for a change in the law, aimed at protecting teenagers from grooming. She is now calling for a staggered age of consent, which would make sexual relationships between adults and teenagers aged 16 and 17 illegal. Read more: Noel Fielding releases first statement following Russell Brand conviction Read more: Russell Brand accused of sexual misconduct by six more women

Mia Latter alleges she was mistreated by the comedian when he was 30 and she was still at school. Picture: Getty

The concept of staggered consent is already law in several US states, including Florida, where the comedian was living prior to his prison sentence being handed down. Florida's age of consent currently stands at 18, but is lowered to 16 if the partner is not older than 23. Ms Latter was 16 when she first met Brand, who was working for MTV at the time, while returning home from a shopping trip. He later messaged her and continued to ask her to meet him for dinner, even after she had revealed her age.

According to Ms Latter, Brand asked her to keep their relationship secret from her friends, although members of his entourage were aware of it. She alleged that he regularly referred to her as “the child” in front of them. Ms Latter told The Times that she spoke to police following the release of a documentary about Brand, but the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) decided not to include her case in his trial at Southwark Crown Court. She said: “They [the police] wanted me to be part of a subsequent trial, but they said that the decision was made [not to include her in the first trial] after he had done the Megyn Kelly and the Piers Morgan interviews… "I was told that I wasn’t actually going to make it to the October trial because… they didn’t want it to become ‘the Alice show’, which was my pseudonym in the article. I was devastated by it.”

Ms Latter was 16 when she first met Brand, in Leicester Square while returning home from a shopping trip. Picture: Getty

Brand previously acknowledged having sex with a 16-year-old when he was 30 during an appearance on a podcast hosted by conservative media personality Megyn Kelly earlier this year. The jailed comedian has previously described himself as an “immature 30-year-old” and said that consensual sex involving a power imbalance, such as fame, “involves exploitation”.

Ms Latter says the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) decided not to include her case in his trial at Southwark Crown Court. Picture: Getty

Ms Latter told the newspaper: “He was a very successful man who had a lot of power and sway in the industry. Whereas I was a 16-year-old with no life experience, no sexual experience and no prior relationships. What was my level of maturity meant to be?”. Reflecting on her campaign for a change in the law, she said: “It’s shocking to me time and time again that whenever the news comes up again about him, it’s always in the comments about the relationship with a 16-year-old." “That’s not the most heinous bit. But why is that the thing that everybody collectively gets stuck on? I think we all sort of agree that … adults shouldn’t be allowed to have sexual relationships with children, with somebody under the age of 18. That really doesn’t seem like a gigantic leap to take.”