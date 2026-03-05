Inside her car were 13 weapons, including two Skorpion sub machine guns, an Uzi sub machine gun, a Glock handgun and nine converted blank firing pistols, as well as 289 rounds of ammunition

A woman who smuggled military grade weapons and around £500,000 of heroin into the UK in a Peugeot has been jailed for nine years, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said. Picture: National Crime Agency

By Rebecca Henrys

A woman who smuggled military grade weapons and around £500,000 of heroin into the UK in a Peugeot has been jailed for nine years, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kasha Sanderson, 40, of Naishcombe Hill, Wick, Bristol, was stopped at Dover on February 24 last year after arriving on a ferry from Calais. She told officers that she had been in Lyon, France, scattering ashes, but a search of her Irish-registered Peugeot 3008 SUV uncovered two custom-built hides in the footwells, according to the NCA. Inside were 13 weapons, including two Skorpion sub machine guns, an Uzi sub machine gun, a Glock handgun and nine converted blank firing pistols, as well as 289 rounds of ammunition. Officers also found 5kg of heroin. Read more: Sir Keir Starmer defends UK's Iran response and says 'we will not stop until our people are safe' Read more: Youth avoids custody after telling police he wanted to re-enact Southport attack

Canterbury Crown Court. Picture: Alamy