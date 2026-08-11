Emily, who is 21, was left with serious head and face injuries when she was attacked by a man with a screw in Sheffield.

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Her attacker, Matthew Ward, had been jailed 11 months previously for a similar attack in Nottingham. . Picture: Alamy

By Alex Taylor-Brown

The victim of a serious attack on a night out has told LBC of her “anger” that the perpetrator had been released from prison early.

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Emily, who is 21, was left with serious head and face injuries when she was attacked by a man with a screw in Sheffield in April this year. Her attacker had carried out a similar crime in Nottingham just 11 months earlier. She told LBC: “I was two minutes from home and someone had essentially followed me and started to attack me, quite badly. “I just remember waking up in my room the next morning with paramedics in my room, the police and my parents. I thought ‘what is going on?'" Read more: No 10 says it is 'not possible' to exempt Pc Andrew Harper's killers from early release scheme as it presses ahead with plans Read more: Burnham orders review of early release scheme over fears grooming gang criminals will be eligible to walk free

Emily, who is 21, was left with serious head and face injuries . Picture: Handout

“I start to feel my face, and it hurts.” Emily had accidentally pocket dialled her mum earlier in the night. When she woke early that morning and returned her daughter’s call, the attack had just happened, and the suspect answered the phone. “Someone heard from one of the flats above the shops and came down. The attacker was seen pulling up his trousers and luckily forensics came back that nothing did happen, whether that was because he was interrupted or not, I dread to think. “He took my phone and answered when my mum rang, saying he was trying to help me and had a five-minute conversation with her, after he’d attacked me.”

Emily has been left with three permanent scars on her face and on her leg. Picture: Handout

Her attacker, Matthew Ward, had been jailed 11 months previously for a similar attack in Nottingham. In February 2025, he’d followed a woman walking alone, hit her over the head and tried to suffocate her. Ward was given a 22-month sentence in a young offender’s institution for assault occasioning actual bodily harm and intentional suffocation. But less than a year later, he was out and on the streets of Sheffield attacking Emily. “I’m angry," she explains. "If he wasn’t released from prison early, this would never have happened. “This still affects me every day of my life. I don’t exactly know the process of it, but I know if this was looked at properly, repeat offenders wouldn’t be coming out. “I’ve got three permanent scars on my face and on my leg, quite visible. I had cuts on my wrists as well."

Ward was arrested the day after his attack on Emily, prowling the streets of Sheffield in an area near to where he’d followed her home. He was jailed for 30 months for assault occasioning actual bodily harm and given a 10-year restraining order. But for Emily, it doesn’t mean the end of it for her. “I’m scared of getting that phone call to say he’s coming back out. “I don't think anything will happen to me, because I’m not in Sheffield now and I don't think it was anything personal. He didn’t even know my name. “He’s just a horrible person. He’s done it in Nottingham; he’s done it in Sheffield. People need to be aware there are people like him. “Who’s deemed him as safe to be let out in the first place?”

Ward was jailed for 30 months for assault occasioning actual bodily harm and given a 10-year restraining order. . Picture: Handout