Women and children among hundreds kidnapped by Islamic militants in Nigeria
People have gathered days after unknown militants kidnapped hundreds in northeastern Nigeria
Officials claim over 300 people have been kidnapped by Islamic militants in northeastern Nigeria, including numerous women and children.
Local officials said militant fighters stormed the town of Ngoshe in Borno state on Friday, kidnapping 300 people.
Although no group has claimed responsibility for the abduction, Bulama Sawa, an official from the Gwoza area, said it is likely to be the work of militant group Boko Haram, after three of their commanders were recently killed by Nigeria's military.
According to military spokesman Uba Sani, separate attacks also took place between Wednesday and Friday in the communities of Konduga, Marte, Jakana and Mainok.
He added that although the military defended the attacks, a senior officer and others were among the "number of brave soldiers [who] paid the supreme price in the line of duty".
No further information on military or civilian casualties was provided by Mr Sani, who described the events as "failed attacks" which illustrated the "increasing desperation of terrorist elements under sustained operational pressure".
Mass kidnappings are increasingly common in Nigeria, with armed gangs targeting remote communities.
Two weeks ago, 50 were killed in motorbike attacks in Nigerian villages, and there were two kidnappings of school children in November last year, including one incident which saw over 300 individuals abducted.
