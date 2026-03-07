Officials claim over 300 people have been kidnapped by Islamic militants in northeastern Nigeria, including numerous women and children.

Local officials said militant fighters stormed the town of Ngoshe in Borno state on Friday, kidnapping 300 people.

Although no group has claimed responsibility for the abduction, Bulama Sawa, an official from the Gwoza area, said it is likely to be the work of militant group Boko Haram, after three of their commanders were recently killed by Nigeria's military.

According to military spokesman Uba Sani, separate attacks also took place between Wednesday and Friday in the communities of Konduga, Marte, Jakana and Mainok.

He added that although the military defended the attacks, a senior officer and others were among the "number of brave soldiers [who] paid the supreme price in the line of duty".

