International Security Expert Aran Dharmeratnam looks at women making a stand with their personal safety

From fear to fightback: How women are reclaiming their personal safety. Picture: LBC

By Aran Dharmeratnam

One of common questions I often get asked when carrying out self-protection courses, is Can a woman really fight back against bigger stronger male adversary?

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Over the years, I have advised high profile figures and their families and delivered seminars, talks and practical workshops to numerous companies and trained various security personnel. Since the tragic murder of Sarah Everard five years ago, more and more women, especially in London, have shown a genuine concern for their personal safety. Still that question will be asked- Can a woman really fight back...? My answer is never given lightly. Everything conveyed is relative to the context of a scenario. My answer is one that I hope will give more women the realisation that there are many ways to fight back; there are many ways to prevail. The woman who always comes to mind when I get asked this question; the brave woman I will use to support my answer, was a remarkable individual- a formidable female force and an exemplary example of women's fighting spirit. Her name was Nancy Wake.

Nancy Wake (1912–2011) was an agent for the Special Operations Executive and the most wanted woman in France during the Second World War. Picture: Supplied

Follow the White Mouse Nancy Wake, AC, GM was a World War 2 heroine who served in SOE (Special Operations Executive) behind enemy lines in occupied France. This lady was petite in stature but colossal with courage and presence. Her actions were very impacting, causing significant disruption to Nazi operations- so much so that she became number one on the Gestapo's hit list. Determined to neutralise her, the Gestapo codename for this enemy of the Third Reich was White Mouse. This was an appropriate name for her- Nancy was an elusive target. Her ability to be effective and survive behind enemy lines was based on her training as well as her skills at blending in and use of awareness to evade the threat. It's also worth noting that Nancy received training in Combatives from the famous SOE instructor W.E.Fairbairn. This hardened gentleman had worked in the Shanghai Municipal Police. Along with studying various martial arts, he survived numerous street encounters. Nancy took this training from Fairbairn very seriously. Nancy was small in stature but with intensity, she absorbed her lessons on accessible hand to hand combat along with the other aspects of field craft such as firearms training and concealment. In one situation, she apparently used her close quarter training in direct fashion, delivering an open hand strike to an SS Sentry, to prevent him alerting the enemy forces and ultimately ending his contribution to the Axis war effort. Nancy had an ability to read situations- she knew when to deliver relentless force or when to evade and move. The ability to use one's innate survival instincts can be incredibly powerful and this is what we aim to develop in the training.

Dr Preema is the owner and medical director of a leading Aesthetics clinic in Mayfair. Picture: Supplied

Attacks Against Women In modern urban environments around Europe, for most women the priority is not to become a hardened fighter but to know how to avoid the threats that are out there. Attacks against women can occur very suddenly. About four years ago in London, Dr Preema Vig was in Notting Hill and she was suddenly assaulted by a man who punched her in the face, in a mugging situation. Dr Preema is the owner and medical director of a leading Aesthetics clinic in Mayfair. The heavy blow to the eye area required to her to have reconstructive surgery and meant that even the experience of going outside to meet friends felt traumatic for a while. Dr Preema however is a very resilient and philosophical individual. She contacted a top global security company, headed by a female CEO and we were soon introduced. Dr Preema spent some hours training with me, readily absorbing lessons on situational awareness, movement skills, urban disengagement and fear management. To this day, Dr Preema is open about how this experience helped her. She points out how the training made her feel "more present and aware of [her] surroundings." She also adds:"It gave me a renewed sense of confidence walking about London." The attack had awoken a strong feeling of resolve in Dr Preema. Not only did she make the effort to sharpen her self-protection skills- she felt it was important to share her experience and raise awareness about violence against women- with her clinical community. The result of this was that I made various visits to the Dr Preema London clinic to deliver various workshops on personal safety. At first, I thought I was going to be talking to a few of Dr Preema's clients over a coffee round the table but the turn out for these events kept increasing. I believe there were about 30 or more women at one event. Those attending would often share their own experiences on everything from phone and bag swipes to being followed from a venue, at night. It was clear that more women were becoming concerned about the level of crime in London and other cities.

Elle L is one of the women making a stand with their personal safety. Picture: Supplied