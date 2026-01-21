Mother of 10 who held victim captive in home for 25 years guilty of modern slavery offences
A woman has been found guilty of modern slavery offences after holding a vulnerable person captive in her home for 25 years.
A teenage girl was forced to work as a “house slave” for a woman and her 10 children for more than 25 years, a court heard.
The woman, who is now in her mid-40s, was 16 when she moved into the squalid home of mother-of-10 Amanda Wixon, 56, in 1995 and remained there until 2021.
Gloucester Crown Court heard the woman was regularly beaten and also hit with a broom handle – knocking out her teeth.
Washing-up liquid would be squirted down her throat, bleach splashed on her face, and she had her head repeatedly shaved against her will.
Her food was limited by Wixon, and she lived off scraps, could not leave the house and was forced to secretly wash at night.
The family home in the Priors Park area of Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, was overcrowded, in a squalid condition, with mould on the walls, plaster hanging off and rubbish in the back garden.
The defendant denied a charge of false imprisonment, two charges of requiring a person to perform forced or compulsory labour, and four charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
A jury acquitted her of one assault charge but found her guilty of the others.
Wixon was released on conditional bail and will be sentenced on March 12.
Sam Jones, prosecuting, told the jury: “She was kept in and prevented from leaving the address and she was assaulted and hit many, many times and forced to work with the threats of violence.
“She had been denied food and the ability to wash over many years.”
Judge Ian Lawrie KC said there was a “Dickensian quality” to the story after the woman, who has learning difficulties, left her own “dysfunctional family”.
Police went to the house in March 2021 in response to a report made by one of Wixon’s sons about the woman.
Officers described the woman’s bedroom as looking like a “prison cell”, with other bedrooms untidy and dirty.
She told police: “I don’t want to be here. I don’t feel safe. Mandy hits me all the time. I don’t like it.
“I haven’t washed for years. She doesn’t let me.”
The court heard social services were involved with the family in the late 1990s but there were no records of any contact since.
“The fact remains that nothing was done by social services,” Mr Jones said.
There were no medical records or dental records for the woman, and she had not seen a doctor in two decades.
“The lack of records from the hospital, the doctor and the dentist or any involvement with social services for 20 years provides further support of her never being allowed to leave the house,” Mr Jones said.
“By the late 1990s it appears the woman disappeared into a black hole. Not a single meeting that left a record or a single sighting of her outside the house,” he added.