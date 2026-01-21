Gloucester Crown Court heard how 56-year-old Amanda Wixon repeatedly assaulted the victim and forced her to clean and care for her children. Picture: Gloucester police

By Henry Moore

A woman has been found guilty of modern slavery offences after holding a vulnerable person captive in her home for 25 years.

A teenage girl was forced to work as a “house slave” for a woman and her 10 children for more than 25 years, a court heard. The woman, who is now in her mid-40s, was 16 when she moved into the squalid home of mother-of-10 Amanda Wixon, 56, in 1995 and remained there until 2021. Gloucester Crown Court heard the woman was regularly beaten and also hit with a broom handle – knocking out her teeth.

Washing-up liquid would be squirted down her throat, bleach splashed on her face, and she had her head repeatedly shaved against her will. Her food was limited by Wixon, and she lived off scraps, could not leave the house and was forced to secretly wash at night. The family home in the Priors Park area of Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, was overcrowded, in a squalid condition, with mould on the walls, plaster hanging off and rubbish in the back garden. The defendant denied a charge of false imprisonment, two charges of requiring a person to perform forced or compulsory labour, and four charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.