Women have told LBC they're having hysterectomies to alleviate the symptoms of Pre-Menstrual Dysphoric Disorder.

An estimated 1 in 50 women have the condition, which causes severe mental health symptoms.

Pre-Menstrual Dysphoric Disorder, 'PMDD' for short, is a condition akin to severe PMS. It can cause emotional and physical symptoms affecting women's daily lives for up to two weeks before their period.

For some, being induced into surgical menopause to relieve these is the only option.

LBC has spoken to Nichole, who had her womb and ovaries removed in her early 20s - after suffering for years with PMDD.

After a severe mental health episode related to PMDD landed her in hospital, Nichole was placed on an emergency waiting list for a full hysterectomy and oophorectomy.

She'd already tried antidepressants, methods of contraception and chemical menopause.

Nichole's described what an episode can feel like: "You completely lose control.

"There's a cloud which takes over and you can't fight it".

Women with PMDD report intense mood swings, feeling tearful, hopeless and in some cases suicidal.

Nichole's surgery meant she ultimately sacrificed her ability to have children.

She says: "I shouldn't have had to make that massive decision just so I could function.

"But if taking my [womb and ovaries] away would give me a better quality of life, it would be that over bringing a child into the world."

To find out more, LBC spoke to Dr Michael Craig, a consultant psychiatrist at the Maudsley Hospital - specialising in treating people with severe PMS and PMDD.

"Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder, which is at the more extreme end of the premenstrual syndromes, includes people with symptoms that will be associated with severe depression and sometimes suicidal ideation and other severe consequences of mental health.

"There are certainly people who will come to the clinic asking for surgery, and there are certainly some people who will come to the clinic asking for that more out of desperation, saying, please, can you take everything out? Because I'm feeling as dreadful as I am pre-menstrually".

Nichole underwent surgery aged 23, arguably a very young age to make permanent decisions on fertility.

We asked Dr Craig about people opting for surgery in their twenties.

"I've not had anyone as young as 16 going through a hysterectomy or oophorectomy, but I have had people in their late teens, very occasionally, because their condition is so severe.

"As nothing else has worked, young people with PMDD can find themselves in this place".

It's estimated around 1 in 50 women in the UK will have the condition, although these numbers could be much higher with awareness of the condition still lacking.

The Department of Health says: “It is unacceptable that women are being given incorrect and inappropriate advice. Endometriosis, Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder and Adenomyosis are painful conditions and women deserve to have them taken seriously.

“We’re investing £80 million to give GPs faster access to specialist advice, including for gynaecology.

“Through our 10-Year Health Plan, we’re cutting waiting times for gynaecological services, expanding access to contraception and screening, and bringing care closer to home".