Millions of women in England who have not attended cervical screening appointments will be sent at-home testing kits for free on the NHS.

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HPV is a group of viruses which can be passed on through sexual contact and cause no symptoms. However, around 13 high-risk types of the virus are known to cause 99.7% of cervical cancers.

If high-risk HPV is detected, patients will then be asked to attend a cervical screening appointment with a clinician.

The kits contain a swab, which is used to collect a sample from the vagina. This is then posted back to NHS labs for free, where it is tested for high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV).

The move has been described as a “game-changer”, offering a “discreet and convenient option” to encourage more women to get screened.

Eligible women aged between 30 and 65 who have not attended screening appointments will be sent invitations from today through the NHS app, text message, email or by letter.

They will then be able to order a kit through the NHS app or online.

The phased rollout forms part of the NHS’s target of eliminating cervical cancer by 2040.

Dr Sue Mann, national clinical director for women’s health at NHS England, said: “Screening saves thousands of lives each year by preventing cancers and catching them earlier, but only around two-thirds of women are attending cervical screening appointments when invited by the NHS.

“Offering millions of women an alternative test they can do from the comfort of their own homes will be a game-changer – making it easier than ever for them to get tested for HPV.”

Women aged between 24 and 64 are invited for cervical screening every five years, or more often if HPV is detected.

Latest figures from NHS England show 68.8% of eligible women are up to date with cervical screening, below the 80% target.

The health service estimates this means around four million women are not up to date.

Dr Mann said: “There are lots of reasons that may stop women from getting their cervical screening – embarrassment, lack of time, or worries about discomfort – and these kits provide a discreet and convenient option we hope will encourage more women to take up the life-saving test.

“So, if you’re invited to take part, please order a test – it’s a simple swab you can do at home in minutes.”

Gem Sofianos-Boorman was diagnosed with cervical cancer at 28 after taking up her cervical screening invite.

She said “it was the last thing” she expected, as she was “young, healthy, and had no symptoms”.

Ms Sofianos-Boorman, now 39, said: “Looking back, I truly believe that going to my screening appointment saved my life.

“My cancer was found early, which allowed me to have treatment before it spread.

“That’s why it’s great news that the NHS is making it more accessible for some people to take part in screening. Cervical cancer often doesn’t cause symptoms in its early stages, so screening plays a really important role in finding something before it might become serious.”

Health Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “Cervical cancer is preventable – but that’s why we want to make it as easy and convenient as possible for women to keep up with their screening.

“These free self-testing kits will be offered to four million women who are currently behind on their screening to make it easier for as many women as possible to keep themselves healthy and safe.

“This is the future NHS we are building – there for all of us when we need it, and acting as early as possible to stop preventable deaths.”

Athena Lamnisos, chief executive at The Eve Appeal, said: “Cervical screening is designed to prevent cervical cancer rather than respond to symptoms, attending a clinic requires people to actively prioritise an appointment among the many competing demands of everyday life.

“Self-testing, which can be done at home, will be a step-change for many.

“We have the incredible opportunity to see the back of cervical cancer. How brilliant would that be? But to achieve this, we need to support everyone eligible to attend screening.

“This is not a replacement for clinician screening, and we will continue to work with and support those attending their traditional cervical screening, to help make their appointments more comfortable and accessible.”

Michelle Mitchell, chief executive of Cancer Research UK, said: “At-home HPV self-testing kits will help more people take part in a way that works for them.

“If people receive their cervical screening or self-testing kit invitation, please consider taking up the offer and encourage loved ones to do the same.

“Beating cervical cancer means beating it for everyone, and this move brings us closer to that goal.”