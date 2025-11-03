Women are less likely to feel comfortable talking about money with their friends than men do, a survey suggests.

The research, published to coincide with Talk Money Week from November 3 to 7, found 39% of women feel comfortable talking about money with friends, compared with half (50%) of men.

People aged 55-plus are also less likely to feel comfortable talking about money (37%), than young adults aged 18 to 34 (56%), according to the research for the Government-backed Money and Pensions Service (MaPS).

Reasons given for people being uncomfortable talking about money include embarrassment, fear of judgment and feelings of failure, the survey of more than 2,400 people across the UK found.