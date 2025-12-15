Women are more confident than men in tackling DIY jobs around the house, research has suggested.

A survey of 2,000 adults found that almost half of women said they were confident in painting and decorating, compared with 28 per cent of men.

Young women in particular were better at tasks including decorating, putting up shelves and bleeding radiators, and were less confident about cooking, said the report.

Motoring and cycling firm Halfords said its study revealed a reversal from previous generations.

A third of young women said they would happily put up shelves, compared with one in five young men.

Only one in three young men said they were confident they could change a lightbulb.

Jessica Frame, managing director of retail at Halfords, said: “This research shows a clear generational shift – for the first time, young women are more confident than men when it comes to DIY around the home, a very different picture than we see with older generations.

“This shows that we’re shedding outdated stereotypes so that gender isn’t a factor when it comes to these important life skills.”