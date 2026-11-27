'A monster is watching me in my own home’: Concerns grow as women report drones spying outside flat window
Charities have sounded the alarm about the increasing use of drones to intimidate women.
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Women across Greater Manchester have told LBC they have been left fearing for their safety and privacy after spotting drones outside their flat windows.
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It follows concerns from charities and government that new technology, including other devices such as smart glasses, is increasingly being used to surreptitiously film women.
Jemima, 27, lives on the 34th floor of a high-rise apartment block in Manchester, and was shocked to spot a man flying a drone outside her building last month.
“It is the freakiest thing because you know that [the footage] is getting live-streamed to the little device in their hand," she told LBC.
“There’s nothing you can really do about it - it's almost like there’s a monster watching me.
“You don't know what they're doing or what they're looking for."
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LBC has reviewed footage of similar incidents and spoken to other women who have reported drone sightings.
Scarlett, 20, was watching television at just after 11pm in her 20th floor flat when she noticed the flashing red light of a drone hovering by her window.
“As soon as I realised it was a drone, I ran to my bedroom and that is when I started filming it.
“It followed me back into my living room so I decided the best thing to do was to shut all my blinds, as I went to shut the final one, it (the drone) plummeted to the ground.
“I tried to see where it went but it was nowhere to be seen, it just disappeared.”
After the encounter, Scarlett contacted Greater Manchester Police, who confirmed it wasn’t one of their drones.
She says the force told her to avoid going outside and confronting anyone and instead try to figure out who the operator is.
“As a woman, we already face so many problems in everyday life, and now we're having to face drones flying up to our windows when we're in our home.
“That is meant to be our safe space, and I don’t feel safe anymore.”, Scarlett told LBC.
Scarlett is not the only woman to have been disturbed by a suspicious drone appearing outside her window late at night.
“It’s like 8 or 9pm and I can see the drones coming quite close to the windows," Charlie, 23, moved to Manchester earlier this year.
"When the lights are on, you can see everything, which makes it even worse.
“I feel like there needs to be something done [to stop] drones being flown around at that time.”
There are some rules in place for the use of these devices across the UK.
“Drones over a certain size have to be registered and you have to have a licence for them," explains Hermione Hill, a solicitor at the firm Brett Wilson.
"There are certain restrictions on where they can be flown so flying them in close proximity to people or their homes may be in breach of those regulations.
“If it is happening multiple times and is distressing the person inside, there could be harassment issues. Also, if they’re capturing intimate images, filming close to a bathroom, there could be offences there."
Charities have also sounded the alarm about the increasing use of drones to intimidate women.
“We've certainly had four or five cases where we can see drones have been used - potentially they've been used in a lot more cases," Jan Berry, who runs the charity Protection Against Stalking, lamented.
“Drones are starting to be used, and sometimes we don't know the extent of it.
“Sometimes your home is your safest place, but when you've got potentially a drone flying over your home or flying over wherever you happen to be, and they're not necessarily at arm's length at that time, but still keeping you under surveillance, it's not a safe place anymore.”
A spokesperson from Greater Manchester Police said: “We are aware of a report where a drone has flown close to the window of an apartment building which has caused concern.
"We take the safety of women and girls incredibly seriously, and would encourage anyone who believes they have been filmed in a manner which is causing them alarm or distress to report it to ourselves via LiveChat or the reporting function on our website. We will listen to you and ensure you are supported. Our commitment is to prioritise the safety of individuals and this is especially important when they have concerns in their own homes.”