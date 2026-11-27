Charities have sounded the alarm about the increasing use of drones to intimidate women.

Jemima was shocked to spot a man flying a drone outside her building last month. Picture: Jemima

By Emmie Norton

Women across Greater Manchester have told LBC they have been left fearing for their safety and privacy after spotting drones outside their flat windows.

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Scarlett was watching television when she noticed the flashing red light of a drone hovering by her window. Picture: Scarlett

LBC has reviewed footage of similar incidents and spoken to other women who have reported drone sightings. Scarlett, 20, was watching television at just after 11pm in her 20th floor flat when she noticed the flashing red light of a drone hovering by her window. “As soon as I realised it was a drone, I ran to my bedroom and that is when I started filming it. “It followed me back into my living room so I decided the best thing to do was to shut all my blinds, as I went to shut the final one, it (the drone) plummeted to the ground. “I tried to see where it went but it was nowhere to be seen, it just disappeared.” After the encounter, Scarlett contacted Greater Manchester Police, who confirmed it wasn’t one of their drones. She says the force told her to avoid going outside and confronting anyone and instead try to figure out who the operator is. “As a woman, we already face so many problems in everyday life, and now we're having to face drones flying up to our windows when we're in our home. “That is meant to be our safe space, and I don’t feel safe anymore.”, Scarlett told LBC.

Scarlett is not the only woman to have been disturbed by a suspicious drone appearing outside her window late at night. “It’s like 8 or 9pm and I can see the drones coming quite close to the windows," Charlie, 23, moved to Manchester earlier this year. "When the lights are on, you can see everything, which makes it even worse. “I feel like there needs to be something done [to stop] drones being flown around at that time.”

There are some rules in place for the use of these devices across the UK. “Drones over a certain size have to be registered and you have to have a licence for them," explains Hermione Hill, a solicitor at the firm Brett Wilson. "There are certain restrictions on where they can be flown so flying them in close proximity to people or their homes may be in breach of those regulations. “If it is happening multiple times and is distressing the person inside, there could be harassment issues. Also, if they’re capturing intimate images, filming close to a bathroom, there could be offences there." Charities have also sounded the alarm about the increasing use of drones to intimidate women. “We've certainly had four or five cases where we can see drones have been used - potentially they've been used in a lot more cases," Jan Berry, who runs the charity Protection Against Stalking, lamented. “Drones are starting to be used, and sometimes we don't know the extent of it. “Sometimes your home is your safest place, but when you've got potentially a drone flying over your home or flying over wherever you happen to be, and they're not necessarily at arm's length at that time, but still keeping you under surveillance, it's not a safe place anymore.”