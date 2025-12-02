Nearly half of women plan to skip Christmas parties over fears for their safety, a study has found.

A startling 49 per cent of women and 31 per cent of men have said they would stay in and miss festive celebrations due to worries over their safety while travelling home from work parties.

In a poll of 2,000 people, conducted by personal safety app WalkSafe, a fifth of men and women said they had faced harassment on their way to and from their workplace.

The report comes ahead of an independent review into the safety of women in public spaces following the murder of Sarah Everard by Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens in 2021.

