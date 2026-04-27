The long time spent waiting for toilets has been dubbed the “female fun tax”.

Women to spend 10m hours in summer festival toilet queues, research suggests. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Women will waste an estimated 10 million hours queueing for toilets at festivals this summer, according to the creator of the UK’s first women’s urinals.

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Dubbed the “female fun tax”, these 10 million hours are equivalent to 14 lifetimes or more than the work hours needed to build the Empire State Building. Amber Probyn co-founded Peequal and developed the toilets, which are said to be three times faster than traditional portable toilets. They have been used more than one million times since 2022, cutting queues at dozens of events, from Glastonbury and Shambala to Pride events and Download Festival. The Bristol-based start-up’s research shows that women on average queue for an hour per day at festivals. Read more: Shakira's crew member crushed to death ahead of pop-star's Copacabana show Read more: UK's warm weather set to continue into May with temperatures expected to peak at 23C

Women will waste an estimated 10 million hours queueing for toilets at festivals this summer, according to the creator of the UK’s first women’s urinals. Picture: PA