'We won't be leaving': Bread Ahead bakery to remain in Borough Market after facing ban 'for being too successful'
The popular bakery, which regularly has queues snaking around the market, will remain at the site for another two years - but admitted the 'trust' is no longer there
A popular British bakery that claimed it had been 'banned from Borough Market' for 'being too successful' has secured a contract to remain at the site until 2028.
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The bakery's owner, Matthew Jones, vented his frustration last month after he claimed the bakery had been given marching orders, branding the decision 'devastating'.
Insisting the ousting from Borough Market would culminate in the loss of around 83 jobs, the baker has now taken to social media to reveal that a deal has now been reached with the market - that is also a registered charity.
In an update posted to the bakery's Instagram page, the company confirmed they had come to an agreement with Borough Market, saying that “in a nutshell we won’t be leaving anytime soon.”
However, he added that the “trust is no longer there” between his bakery and the market.
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The bakery, famed for its fluffy sourdough and creme-filled doughnuts, has become a staple of the busy Central London location.
The bakery had reportedly been told to "wind down operations" by the market after it announced it's set to open new franchises in New York, alongside outlets in the Middle East and Asia.
"Borough Market has informed us that Bread Ahead has to leave the estate," Mr Jones told followers on Instagram.
"The reason the charity gave us is that we've been too successful because we're franchised internationally."
However, it appears a deal has now been reached, with Matthew Jones writing: “Bread Ahead is delighted to have resolved its lease and to be staying at Borough Market for the foreseeable future.
"We look forward to continuing to bake for the Borough Market community, with our first mince pies of the season arriving on 13th November.
“We’re also excited to be opening our first New York bakery on 2nd Avenue in mid-November, bringing a little taste of Bread Ahead to the Big Apple.”
Shane Holland, Chair of the Borough Market Trust, said: "Our position on Bread Ahead’s lease expiry is unchanged. Our offer of an extension to 2028 was first discussed in July and has remained on the table throughout our discussions.
"We’ll always work constructively with traders when their lease expires to negotiate an exit plan that works for them and their business.
"We’re pleased that Bread Ahead have now accepted the extension that was offered to them and we look forward to working with them over the remainder of the lease."
Borough Market added: “We’re pleased that Bread Ahead have now accepted the extension that was offered to them and we look forward to working with them over the remainder of the lease."
"Now, I don't understand this," he continues. "I thought being successful was the whole reason for opening a business in the first place?"
Alongside Borough Market, the bakery's UK locations include Wembley and Leicester Square, with a new franchise set to open imminently in Harpenden.
Explaining his route into baking, Mr Jones said: "I left the school at 15, worked as a chef for 30 years.... I built a business from nothing.
"I've never borrowed a penny in my life. I'm bootstrapped to this business," he told his followers.
"It's unbelievable," he continued. "The devastating effect, if they pull this through, it would mean the loss of 83 jobs in London. It would mean the loss of a business there.
"It's incomprehensible. The stress that I'm under right now; my god. I'm waiting for a response - we've had a bit of legal back and forth. But goodness me."
Describing how he was left confused by the decision, Mr Jones questioned: "What's happening in the UK? Who in God's name would (want) to shut down a wonderful, thriving part of a local and international community?'
It comes amid a renewed push by Prime Minister Andy Burnham to rejuvenate Britain's high streets.
Attempting to ease the tax burden through a series of VAT cuts, it's the latest move by the government to encourage independent businesses amid a cost of living crisis.
In response, Borough Market told LBC: "Our relationships with traders are really important to us, whether they're actively trading or as part of our alumni of success stories. No matter how long businesses are with us for, we value their contribution to making Borough Market what it is.
"As a responsible landlord, our decisions around lease renewals are made through a formal process and communicated to the trader well in advance of the expiry date. We continue to be in contact with the Bread Ahead team about their future at the market, but as discussions relating to individual tenancies are confidential it would not be appropriate to comment on the specific details of this case.
"Our approach is to apply these processes fairly and consistently, while ensuring Borough Market continues to evolve and thrive as one of London’s leading food destinations where independent businesses can thrive."