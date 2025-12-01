Under the proposals, manufacturers of stoves that use "solid fuel" could have to phase out or amend older models to ensure they meet the new standards

Ministers said the consultation will seek to minimise the impact these changes have on those who need to burn wood. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Rules for wood burners could be tightened to lower their smoke emissions as part of the Government’s updated environment plan.

The Government said it will consult on measures to reduce the environmental impact of the public burning wood, such as stoves and bonfires, as it unveiled the revised environmental improvement plan (EIP) on Monday. Under the proposals, manufacturers of stoves that use "solid fuel" could have to phase out or amend older models to ensure they meet the new standards. This will not involve a ban on the use of older stoves that have already been sold. Pollution limits may also be tightened in smoke control areas of the country, where there are restrictions on what fuels can be domestically burned in fireplaces or stoves.

“Anything that’s going to improve the air, and that means less children are going to be hospitalised and less children are going to die, I am always going to be for it.". Picture: Alamy

Ministers said the consultation will seek to minimise the impact these changes have on those who need to burn wood and to respect traditional celebratory festivals such as Bonfire Night and Diwali. It comes as part of the proposed measures to tackle air pollution in the updated EIP, which replaced the last government's plan with a series of new environmental targets. The Government has tightened the target to cut the concentrations of PM2.5 - a fine particulate pollutant linked to asthma, lung disease and heart conditions - by 30% by 2030 compared to 2018 levels. According to the official figures, a fifth of PM2.5 emissions in 2023 came from domestic combustion. It is understood that the EIP will bring the UK's PM2.5 standards in line with the EU, which was not the case under the previous EIP, published by the Conservatives in 2023. Rosamund Kissi-Debrah, whose nine-year-old daughter died from an asthma attack linked to air pollution in 2013, welcomed the new PM2.5 goal, as a "win". Ms Kissi-Debrah has been campaigning for "Ella's Law", which would require the Government to achieve clean air throughout England by January 1 2030, setting out a pathway to bring the country in line with World Health Organisation air pollution guidelines. "It's not quite Ella's Law yet, but it's a step in the right direction," she told the Press Association. "So because of that I'm pleased. "Anything that's going to improve the air, and that means less children are going to be hospitalised and less children are going to die, I am always going to be for it. "Obviously, it's not everything which I want, and (Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds) knows that, but I would take this win." Elsewhere, the EIP sets out a new series of targets on tackling harmful chemicals, reducing invasive species and restoring ecosystems. Ministers will aim to restore or create habitats across 250,000 hectares by 2030 - an area larger than Greater London, updating the target of 140,000 hectares by January 2028.

The Government has tightened the target to cut concentrations of PM2.5 – a fine particulate pollutant linked to asthma, lung disease and heart conditions. Picture: Alamy