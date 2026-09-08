Tesco, John Lewis, Curry’s and Costa Coffee will be offered directly to young Universal Credit claimants in a programme dubbed “Opening Shift”.

Britain’s biggest retailers will offer young people thousands of work experience placements as the Government aims to slash youth joblessness. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Britain’s biggest retailers will offer young people thousands of work experience placements as the Government aims to slash youth joblessness.

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The placements, with businesses including Tesco, John Lewis, Curry’s and Costa Coffee, will be offered directly to young Universal Credit claimants in a programme dubbed “Opening Shift”. Some 40 retailers have already signed up to offer more than 11,000 placements, providing young people with two-to-four weeks of work experience. They will also offer those young people an interview at the end of their placement, aiming to take on as many as possible. The placements will be voluntary, and young people will continue to receive their Universal Credit where eligible.

The placements, with businesses including Tesco, John Lewis, Curry’s and Costa Coffee, will be offered directly to young Universal Credit claimants in a programme dubbed “Opening Shift”. Picture: Alamy

The programme, organised by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and the British Retail Consortium (BRC), is part of plans to create 100,000 jobs for young people not in education, employment or training – so-called “Neets” – by the next election. Speaking to the Press Association on a visit to John Lewis in London’s Oxford Street, Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden said the placements would offer young Neets “huge” benefits. He said: “They are quite often caught in a bind of no experience, no job. “About 60% of Neets have never had a job, and this cuts through that.” He added: “Once they get that (experience), the chances of getting hired in a long-term paid job go up hugely, every senior manager of a business tells you that.”