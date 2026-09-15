Labour has told unions that it plans to make it harder for employers to block requests to work from home.

Speaking at the annual Trade Union Conference (TUC), First Secretary of State Louise Haigh said that the Labour Party will force employers to explain to their employees the exact reason for denying work from home requests.

Ms Haig said: “If an employer wants to turn down a request, they will have to sit down with their employee, properly consider and explain why,.

“Life isn’t always as neat as employers would like it to be.

“There’s kids to pick up. Parents to look after. Families who rely on us at short notice. And sometimes, a little bit of flexibility can make all the difference.”

She added: “Not every job can be done from home and not every request can be agreed” but under the new plans each request “can be taken seriously”.