Unions are calling for action to tackle excessive workloads after a study suggested the country is facing a work-related stress crisis.

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) said its research found widespread concerns about the level of stress workers are facing.

The union organisation claimed employers are failing to assess or act on the risks of stress their staff face.

A survey of 2,700 union safety reps found four out of five reported stress as one of the main concerns they face at work.Many respondents said excessive workloads are driving stress to unprecedented levels.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “These findings expose a growing national crisis. Stress is now entrenched as the biggest health and safety issue facing working people, and the situation is getting worse.

