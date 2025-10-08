An engineering storeman who was sacked after saying “top the morning to ya” to a colleague in a mock Irish accent has won more than £16,000 for unfair dismissal.

Karl Davies, then 57, was working at Wrexham’s Oscar Mayer ready meal manufacturing site when, on August 13 2024, he greeted a manager, Scott Millward, in the accent while listening to Irish music, an employment tribunal heard.

Mr Millward had been escorting a “red-headed” external auditor when the remark was made and he reported his colleague to the employer, who launched a probe into whether the comments amounted to racial harassment, the tribunal in Mold was told.

The claimant repeated the phrase multiple times, with tribunal Judge Vincent Ryan accepting that he was “effectively channelling the musical vibe”.

The judge said that Mr Davies adopted an accent in a “reprehensible” and “mocking” way and goaded Mr Millward by repeating the phrase “in a manner that Mr Millward was bound to find irritating and embarrassing”.

He said that the claimant was trying to get on Mr Millward’s nerves to get a reaction from him and to cause him embarrassment.

He added: “I find that the purpose was not to racially harass Mr Millward, and there is no evidence before me that it had the effect, either, on anyone.

“It was nevertheless blameworthy as (Mr Davies) was subordinate to Mr Millward.

“It gave rise to the disciplinary proceedings and therefore contributed to the eventual sanction.”

The claimant did not know and had not seen the auditor, who is not known or believed to be Irish, the tribunal heard.

A manager, against whom Mr Davies had an unresolved grievance, conducted the investigation into Mr Davies’s comments, the tribunal was told.