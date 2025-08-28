A warehouse worker who was sacked after being accused of impersonating Michael Jackson towards a colleague was unfairly dismissed, an employment tribunal has found.

The colleague accused Lucasz Zawadzki of making high-pitched "hee hee" noises mimicking the pop star, it was heard.

Mr Zawadzki was also accused by the colleague, who is black, of making monkey noises and being racist at the Co-Operative warehouse where they worked, the tribunal in Manchester was told.

Mr Zawadzki admitted making "embarrassing and juvenile" noises in the workplace but said they were not racist.

The Co-operative Group was ordered to pay Mr Zawadzki more than £10,000 in compensation after Employment Judge Carol Porter found that he was unfairly dismissed.

In December 2023, a colleague referred to as SM, reported to his manager that he had been a victim of bullying, according to the tribunal’s judgment.

Mr Zawadzki was told of a complaint made against him in which the colleague alleged that he made a "screaming noise in the style of Michael Jackson", which was described as a high-pitched "hee hee" sound.

Mr Zawadzki later admitted making "grunting and moaning" noises with another colleague and agreed that these could be described as "orgasmic" and that this was "not appropriate" in the workplace.