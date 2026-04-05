The TUC has welcomed the changes, calling them a "huge step forward".

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said the changes will "change lives up and down the country". Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Unions have welcomed new employment rights on sick pay and parental leave which come into force today.

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The TUC said 1.2 million workers, mostly low-paid women, are set to get access to statutory sick pay for the first time – while 8.4 million people will benefit from sick pay paid from the first day of illness. Tens of thousands of workers will get access to day one paternity leave under measures in the Employment Rights Act. Previously, workers who earned below a threshold of £125 a week were not eligible for statutory sick pay. The TUC said that before today’s changes, workers had been left with no choice but to go into work when they were ill. As well as stronger sick pay, fathers and partners will now have a day-one right to paternity leave – and all parents will gain the day-one right to unpaid parental leave. Read more: Starmer claims vote for Greens could put workers' rights reform at risk Read more: Mother and 10-month-old baby among three killed by falling tree during Easter egg hunt

Business Secretary Peter Kyle (c) described the changes as "the most significant upgrade to workers’ rights in a generation". Picture: Alamy

The TUC said this first tranche of rights being delivered through the act represented a “landmark day” for workers. Business Secretary Peter Kyle said: “Day-one rights mean exactly that: rights that are there for you from the moment you start a job, and from the moment you get sick. “Whether you’re a low-paid employee who’s been forced to work while unwell, or a new parent who wants to be there for their family, these changes are for you. We’re delivering the most significant upgrade to workers’ rights in a generation.” TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “After years of campaigning from unions and workers, the first individual rights from the Employment Rights Act are coming into force – and they will change lives up and down the country. “Sick pay for all, paid from day one of illness is a huge step forward. “For too long, low-paid workers – especially women – have missed out on any form of sick pay. Even those who were eligible for statutory sick pay had to wait four days before they could claim it. “That left many with no choice but to go into work when ill – risking spreading and prolonging their illness. That’s why today’s changes are much needed.” Abby Jitendra, principal policy adviser at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, said: “Good jobs give us security and stability. The new rights introduced today extend the security many of us in good jobs enjoy to millions of low-paid workers.

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak has praised the "much needed" changes to workers rights. Picture: Alamy