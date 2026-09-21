Currently, parents who experience a stillbirth after 24 weeks of pregnancy, or the death of a child under 18, are covered by leave.

Recent estimates suggest that one in five women in the UK experience a miscarriage. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Bell

Workers who experience early-pregnancy loss, or the death of a loved one in a wider range of personal relationships, will be entitled to bereavement leave under new Government plans.

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Workers who have suffered bereavement during early pregnancy, or the loss of a range of personal relationships, will be covered by leave as part of a new policy being rolled out by the Government. As of April next year, workers who lose a spouse or partner, parent, adult child or sibling will be eligible for the new bereavement right, it was announced on Monday. Half-relatives or step-relatives, adoptive and kinship care, and foster relationships will also be on the list, and currently have no legal protection regarding leave. Women and their partners who suffer a pregnancy loss before 24 weeks, including miscarriage, a termination and an unsuccessful IVF embryo transfer, will be eligible for up to two weeks of unpaid time off work. Read more: Bending forward too much at work in early pregnancy linked to higher miscarriage risk Read more: Emmerdale’s Lisa Riley responds to ‘absolutely horrendous’ fake pregnancy posts

Currently, parents who experience a stillbirth after 24 weeks of pregnancy, or the death of a child under 18, are covered by leave. A new right to unpaid leave for employees who experience the loss of a loved one under the 2025 Employment Rights Act. The new policy comes following a consultation designed to ensure that the new leave is “shaped with the needs of employees and employers”. This comes after campaigning, including by grieving parents who had no formal recognition of their loss, to end “inconsistency and confusion”, according to the Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade. Recent estimates suggest that one in five women in the UK experience a miscarriage. However, there is currently no legal right to bereavement leave in these circumstances.

This was criticised by work minister Kate Dearden, who said: “No-one should have to fight for time to grieve. “These changes back people going through some of the hardest moments of life, whoever they are and wherever they work. “I want to thank the campaigners whose courage and testimonies have made this change happen.” The department said that while the vast majority of affected workers have understanding employers, there needs to be a “safety net beyond this discretion”. Regarding loss during pregnancy, the right to bereavement leave will apply to partners, the other biological parent, or intended parents in a surrogacy arrangement. “This recognises in law that pregnancy loss affects the whole family and that all families across Great Britain have their grief acknowledged and are treated fairly at one of the hardest times in life,” the Department said.