Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said the Government must do more for workers in 2026 or risk "sowing the seeds of its own destruction".

Writing in The Times, Ms Graham accused Labour of becoming too concerned with "failing leadership" and who could potentially replace Sir Keir Starmer as Prime Minister.

She added that Britain "needs vision" and described the country as "rudderless".

"For too long it has been everyday people, workers and communities who have paid the price for crisis after crisis not of their making," Ms Graham said. "In 2026 this must stop.

"The Government needs to decide what it stands for and who it stands for. If we have to ask, it is not working.