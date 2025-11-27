Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has said the Government's screeching U-turn on workers' rights is 'the right thing to do'.

Ms Nandy, Labour MP for Wigan, backed the watering down of plans to allow unfair dismissal claims from day one of employment.

Speaking on LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr, the frontbencher said: "I think it's the right thing to do because you'll probably know, Andrew, that we'd reached something of an impasse in the House of Lords around this issue of not of day one rights.

"There are still day one rights contained within the legislation for all sorts of things, including paternity leave, but day one rights around unfair dismissal.

Of the changes, she added: "What we've done is get what we promised to do, which is to get trade unions and business leaders in a room to reach a compromise. They have reached a compromise on six months."