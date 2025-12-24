More than one million people will be working on Christmas Day, often in low-paid jobs, according to new research.

The TUC said zero-hours contracts give workers fewer rights and come with a "significant" pay penalty.

Tens of thousands of people working on Christmas Day are in low-paid and insecure work such as social care, where one in five workers is employed on zero-hours contracts , according to the union organisation.

The TUC said official data showed that care workers, nurses and nursing auxiliaries/assistants and the clergy are usually the busiest occupations when most people have a day off.

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said: "For many of us, Christmas Day is a special time to spend with our nearest and dearest.

"So, we should all spare a thought for the people who will be hard at work.

"Let's stop and pay thanks to all those who keep the services we rely upon running during the Christmas break."

He said many working on Christmas Day will be on zero-hours contracts, especially in sectors like social care and hospitality, adding: "When the Employment Rights Act comes into force, exploitative zero-hours contracts should be consigned to history.

"Banning exploitative zero-hours contracts, sick pay for all, expanding parental and bereavement leave - these are just some of the watershed measures the legislation will now deliver.

"And it will introduce a fair pay agreement in social care, which will improve pay and conditions for those at work to look after the most vulnerable in society on Christmas Day."