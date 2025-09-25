Hybrid working has reshaped daily life, redrawing the balance between office and home working, according to new research.

Workers in the early stages of their career are returning to offices in greater numbers than older employees, a study by Virgin Media O2 showed.

After steep falls at the end of last year, the number of 18 to 24-year-olds commuting to work has rebounded strongly this year, said the report.

In contrast, trips among those aged 25 to 34 fell 10% year-on-year in the second quarter of this year and by 5% for those aged 35 to 44.

Workers aged 45 to 54 travelled 5% less than last year, while those aged over 65 recorded a similar fall, suggesting a slow but steady decline in regular commuting, said the report.