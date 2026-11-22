Disability discrimination cases have skyrocketed in the past decade, according to workplace rights organisation, Acas.

Conflict in the workplace is being driven by ineffective support, communication issues, employees struggling to obtain reasonable adjustments, and workplace policies being applied without room for change, according to research by the workplace rights group.

Disability is a protected characteristic in the UK, meaning disabled people are covered by The Equality Act 2010.

Nearly one in four people in the working age population self-report as disabled. And, there has been a 212% rise in workplace discrimination cases from 9,000 cases filed in 2015-16 to 28,100 in 2025-2026.

Acas’ research paper, Disabled Employees' Experiences of Workplace Conflict, found that disabled people are significantly more likely to experience conflict at work, with 68% of disabled employees having experienced conflict at work, compared to 44% of non-disabled workers.

Disabled employees have reported significant difficulty when they have on-going needs, such as requiring flexible working plans or sick leave.

Workplace discrimination and conflict can be avoided with early communication and collaborative, supporting, discussions with line managers.

The increase of disability related conflict has risen alongside the number of Britons reporting long-term health difficulties, particularly poor mental health.

There has been an increase of 1.17 million people claiming a mental health condition as a primary disability condition between 2014 and 2026.

And, there has been a 1.07 million person rise in reported “other” health problems or disabilities between 2014 and 2026, largely reported post-2020. These conditions may be tied to Covid and/or menopause.

Women between 26-34 are significantly more likely than men or older women to report mental health conditions as a disability.

The disability employment gap is also stark with only 53% of disabled Brits in steady employment in April to June 2026, compared to 82.4% employment for non-disabled people.

Britain is not the only nation impacted by a rise in discrimination cases related to disability. Similar rises have been documented in Australia and Ireland in recent years.