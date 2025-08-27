British Athletics has named its largest squad for a global championship since 2021 in selecting 66 athletes to compete next month in Japan.

Olympic medalists Josh Kerr and Katarina Johnson-Thompson are part of a strong team focused on “top eight finishes and podiums,” with Olympic women’s 800m champion Keeley Hodgkinson set to take on compatriot Georgia Hunter-Bell over the distance.

Dina Asher-Smith, Laura Muir, Jake Wightman, Zharnel Hughes, Molly Caudery, and Matt Hudson-Smith are also contenders for medals in Tokyo.

But unlike championships in recent years, selectors have been more willing to accept invitations for athletes who can qualify by virtue of their world ranking and not because they achieved a qualification time or distance.

Lina Nielsen, Joshua Zeller and Amelia Strickler are among those to have been denied a chance in the past because British Athletics declined their ranking place invitation.

“Our clear ambition is to convert world-class performances into medals, while also developing depth across events for the future,” said Paula Dunn, performance director of UK Athletics.

“Tokyo will provide the perfect stage to demonstrate the strength of British athletics, and I know the athletes will rise to the occasion.”

Here is all you need to know about Tokyo 2025.