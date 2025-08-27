Team GB legends in squad for World Athletics Championships 2025
British Athletics has named its largest squad for a global championship since 2021 in selecting 66 athletes to compete next month in Japan.
Olympic medalists Josh Kerr and Katarina Johnson-Thompson are part of a strong team focused on “top eight finishes and podiums,” with Olympic women’s 800m champion Keeley Hodgkinson set to take on compatriot Georgia Hunter-Bell over the distance.
Dina Asher-Smith, Laura Muir, Jake Wightman, Zharnel Hughes, Molly Caudery, and Matt Hudson-Smith are also contenders for medals in Tokyo.
But unlike championships in recent years, selectors have been more willing to accept invitations for athletes who can qualify by virtue of their world ranking and not because they achieved a qualification time or distance.
Lina Nielsen, Joshua Zeller and Amelia Strickler are among those to have been denied a chance in the past because British Athletics declined their ranking place invitation.
“Our clear ambition is to convert world-class performances into medals, while also developing depth across events for the future,” said Paula Dunn, performance director of UK Athletics.
“Tokyo will provide the perfect stage to demonstrate the strength of British athletics, and I know the athletes will rise to the occasion.”
Here is all you need to know about Tokyo 2025.
Where and when are the World Athletics Championships 2025; how to watch in the UK
Tokyo’s national stadium will host the championships from September 13-21; the Japanese capital getting another taste for athletics having hosted the 2020 Olympics.
Unlike those games, which were held behind closed doors, fans will have the chance to watch the action in the flesh and World Athletics has said more than 300,000 tickets have been sold.
While an impressive figure, the Japan National Stadium has a capacity of 67,000 and there will be 14 sessions, which equates to an average attendance of around 21,500. That said, some tickets are free and not sold while other tickets may be valid for several sessions.
Japan previously hosted the World Athletics Championships in Osaka in 2007.
For UK fans, TNT has pledged 30 hours of live coverage - while the BBC is also expected to broadcast it live on free-to-air but it has not released details of its schedule as yet.
British team for World Athletics Championship in Tokyo
Those with an asterisk are selected subject to confirmation of a qualifying world ranking position on midnight Saturday, August 30.
This means they are currently ranked in the top cohort and are selected based on merit rather than because they have set a qualification time or distance.
Those without an asterisk are guaranteed their place.
The squad will be finalised on Monday, September 1.
There is also a 4x400m mixed relay and British Athletics has said anyone listed in the relay squads can be eligible.
Women
100m and 200m
- Dina Asher-Smith ((Club) Blackheath & Bromley)
- Amy Hunt ((Coach) Marco Airale, (club) Charnwood)
- Daryll Neita (Lance Brauman, Cambridge Harriers)
400m
- Amber Anning (Chris Johnson, Brighton & Hove)
- Yemi Mary John (Alan James, Woodford Green Essex Ladies)
- Victoria Ohuruogu (Newham and Essex Beagles)
800m
- Georgia Hunter Bell (Trevor Painter, Belgrave Harriers)
- Keely Hodgkinson (Trevor Painter, Leigh)
- Jemma Reekie (Jon Bigg, Kilbarchan)
1500m
- Laura Muir (Laura Weightman, Dundee Hawkhill)
- Revee Walcott-Nolan (Thomas Dreissigacker, Luton)
- Erin Wallace (Trevor Painter, Giffnock North)
5000m
- Melissa Country-Bryant (Rob Denmark, Poole)
- Innes FitzGerald (Gavin Pavey, Exeter)
- Hannah Nuttall (Helen Clitheroe, Wells City)
10,000m
- Calli Hauger-Thackery (Nick Hauger, Hallamshire)*
- Megan Keith (Ross Cairns, Inverness)*
400m Hurdles
- Lina Nielsen (Tony Lester, Shaftesbury Barnet)
- Emily Newnham (Nick Dakin, Shaftesbury Barnet)
3000m Steeplechase
- Elise Thorner (Helen Clitheroe, Wells City)
- Sarah Tait (Linda Smith, Lasswade)*
100m Hurdles
- Marcia Sey (Lorna Boothe, Blackheath & Bromley)*
High Jump
- Morgan Lake (Yannick Tregaro, Windsor Slough Eton & Hounslow)*
Long Jump
- Jazmin Sawyers (Aston Moore, City of Stoke)
Pole Vault
- Molly Caudery (Scott Simpson, Thames Valley)
Hammer
- Anna Purchase (Mohamed Ali Saatara, Notts AC)*
Heptathlon
- Katarina Johnson-Thompson (Aston Moore, Liverpool)
- Jade O’Dowda (John Lane, Newham and Essex Beagles) *
- Abigail Pawlett (Ashley Bryant, Trafford) *
Women’s 4×100: Those entered in the individual 100m, plus:
- Success Eduan (Anita Richardson, Sale Harriers Manchester)
- Joy Eze (Michael Donnelly, Gateshead)
- Desiree Henry (Linford Christie, Enfield & Haringey)
Women’s 4×400: Those entered in the individual 400m, plus:
- Hannah Brier (Rhys Williams, Swansea)
- Poppy Malik (Grant Baker, Harrow)
- Nicole Yeargin (Gregory Sholars, Pitreavie)
Men
100m
- Jeremiah Azu (Helen James, Cardiff)
- Romell Glave (Michael Afilaka, Croydon)
- Zharnel Hughes (Glen Mills, Shaftesbury Barnet)
200m
- Toby Harries (David Sadkin, Brighton Pheonix)*
- Zharnel Hughes
400m
- Charlie Dobson (Leon Baptiste, Colchester)
- Matt Hudson-Smith (Gary Evans, Birchfield Harriers)
- Samuel Reardon (Nigel Stickings, Blackheath & Bromley)
800m
- Max Burgin (Ian Burgin, Halifax Harriers)
- Tiarnan Crorken (Andrew Henderson, Preston)
- Ben Pattison (Dave Ragan, Basingstoke & Mild Hants)
1500m
- Elliot Giles (Jon Bigg, Birchfield Harriers)
- Neil Gourley (Stephen Haas, Giffnock North)
- Josh Kerr (Danny Mackey, Edinburgh)
- Jake Wightman (John Hartigan, Edinburgh)
5000m
- George Mills (Thomas Dreissigacker, Brighton Phoenix)
3000m Steeplechase
- Zak Seddon (Bracknell AC)*
35k Race Walk
- Cameron Corbishley (Andi Drake, Medway & Maidstone) *
400m Hurdles
- Alastair Chalmers (Matt Elias, Guernsey)
- Seamus Derbyshire (Alex O’Gorman, City of Stoke)
- Tyri Donovan (Marina Armstrong, Windsor Slough Eton & Hounslow)
110m Hurdles
- Tade Ojora (Joanna Hayes, Windsor Slough Eton & Hounslow) *
Marathon
- Emile Cairess (Renato Canova, Leeds City)
Discus
- Lawrence Okoye (Zane Duquemin, Croydon)
- Nick Percy (Zane Duquermin, Harrow)
Hammer
- Jake Norris (Nick Ridgeon, Windsor Slough Eton & Hounslow) *
Shot Put
- Scott Lincoln (Dale Stevenson, City of York) *
Men’s 4×400: Individual 400m runners, plus:
- Lewis Davey (Trevor Painter, Newham and Essex Beagles)
- Toby Harries (David Sadkin, Brighton Pheonix)
- Lee Thompson (John Henson, Sheffield & Dearne)
Men’s 4×100: Individual 100m runners, plus:
- Eugene Amo-Dadzie (Steve Fudge, Woodford Green Essex Ladies)
- Jona Efoloko (Ryan Freckleton, Sale Harriers Manchester)
- Louie Hinchliffe (Richard Kilty, Sheffield & Dearne)