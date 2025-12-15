Cameron Menzies saw red and punched the table in frustration following his 3-2 defeat to Charlie Manby in the first round of the World Darts Championship.

Manby went off to celebrate while Menzies was unable to hide his frustration on the stage and went on to punch the underside of the table three times, causing the water bottles to fall off which was greeted with boos from the crowd.

Scot Menzies led twice in the game as he took the opening set before going 2-1 up, but the 20-year-old from Huddersfield fought back to take it into a deciding set before he finally pinned double one after both players had missed several darts at double.

Menzies was visibly upset while congratulating his opponent and went on to hold his hands up and apologise to the crowd before walking off stage.

It is the second time in as many years that Menzies has been knocked out of the first round at Alexandra Palace after he broke down in his tears during and following his exit to Leonard Gates last December.

Sky Sports commentator Glen Durrant believed Menzies would regret his decision to punch the table for the rest of his life.

He said: "It wasn't the ending we all want to see. For Cameron Menzies, I think he will regret that for the rest of his life, it wasn't a good watch."

Menzies, who was left with a bloodied hand after the incident, later apologised for his "emotional" reaction.

"First of all, I would like to apologise for what happened. I am sorry that I reacted in the manner that I did," Menzies said in a statement.

"It's not an excuse, but I have had a lot of things on my mind recently and I suppose it all just became too much at the end.

"It has not been an easy time for me with my uncle Gary passing away recently. I saw him four days before he died and he gave me a look which told me how much he thought of me.

"Had I won the game against Charlie, my second match would have been on the day of Gary's funeral and that hasn't been lost on me.

"Let me say again, that's no excuse for what I did on the stage. It was the wrong thing to do and I don't want it to take anything away from Charlie. He played well.

"This is not how I would like people to view me. Yes, I can get emotional at times, but not like that and that wasn't right."