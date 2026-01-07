Donald Trump’s tough new travel rules have thrust the World Cross Country Championships into chaos after 14 athletes set to compete in the competition were denied visas.

Read more: Trump to make all foreign tourists provide five years of social media history before entering US

“We have presented a support letter and an invitation letter from World Athletics and we have sent them an email from the local organising committee and also have brought our foreign minister’s support letter,” Kebede told Letsrun.com.

It applied again on December 30, with every athlete who initially denied being rejected for a second time.

He said the federation applied for visas for its travelling team at the US Embassy in Addis Ababa back in December 12 and that 23, with its initial 34 visa requests all rejected.

Amensisa Kebede, the general secretary of the Ethiopian Athletics Federation, said some coaches and team officials have also run into problems due to the US rules.

At least 14 Ethiopian nationals have had their US visa applications rejected in a move threatening to break the country’s record medal streak for the under 20 age group.

He added that the federation was never given a reason for why the visas were rejected.

It comes after the Trump administration announced a new rule requiring all foreign tourists to provide five years of social media history before entering the US.

Currently, travellers from more than 40 countries can visit the US for up to 90 days without a visa as long as they hold an electronic travel authorisation, known as an ESTA.

However, the proposed social-media requirement, put forward by Customs and Border Protection (CBP), would apply to all visitors, regardless of whether or not they need a visa.

Information from the review of social media would then be used to decide whether a traveller is granted an ESTA.

It will be "mandatory" to hand over the information, and other details - including email addresses and telephone numbers used in the last five years.

Personal details of family members will also be required.

A change to US student visas has also made matters more difficult for young athletes.

The State Department confirmed in the summer that it stopped scheduling interviews for new student visa applicants - many of whom had been hoping for places on college sports teams.

President Trump said in a statement: ”The United States must exercise extreme vigilance during the visa-issuance and immigration processes to identify, prior to their admission or entry into the United States, foreign nationals who intend to harm Americans or our national interests.

“The United States Government must ensure that admitted aliens do not intend to threaten its citizens; undermine or destabilize its culture, government, institutions, or founding principles; or advocate for, aid, or support designated foreign terrorists or other threats to our national security.”

The US has also implemented a tough travel ban on citizens from 12 countries and partially restricted travellers from seven other nations.

The order restricts entry from Afghanistan, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, Myanmar, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, and Haiti.

Additionally, partial restrictions will apply to visitors from Cuba, Venezuela, Laos, Sierra Leone, Turkmenistan, and Togo.