Scotland's World Cup hopes are dangling by a thread, as a 3-0 thrashing by Brazil left the Tartan Army needing other results to go their way.

Vinicius Junior took advantage of a horror mistake by returning Scots defender Scott McKenna to give the South Americans the lead in the seventh minute and then had the ball in the net in the 20th minute, but was adjudged to have fouled Jack Hendry.

But the lively Real Madrid attacker did get his second in added time of the first half after more poor defending and striker Matheus Cunha grabbed a third just after the hour mark.

They now face an agonising wait to see whether results in over groups will see the Tartan Army secure a World Cup knockout stage match for the very first time.

Optimism was high among the Tartan Army, who were vastly outnumbered in the stands by yellow shirts, but after a decent start they were again stunned by an early goal.

McKenna, playing for the first time in the tournament after recovering from a calf injury, took a pass from Angus Gunn but was tackled by Rayan and when the ball broke to Vinicius Junior, he simply rounded the Scotland goalkeeper and tapped into the empty net.

After losing a goal in 70 seconds against Morocco, it was another nightmare start for the Scots who survived a few scares, not least when Vinicius Junior robbed Hendry and slid the ball past Gunn.

At the behest of the VAR, referee Cesar Arturo Ramos was asked to reconsider and the Mexican official gave a foul against the Brazilian for impeding Henry as he tried to play the ball.

But in added time in the first half, after Scotland failed to clear their lines, Bruno Guimaraes’s cross took out Gunn and Vinicius Junior headed in at the back post.

There was time for the Scotland number one to pull off a crucial save from Rayan, who found himself clean through on goal with the Scots defence missing in action.

Skipper Andy Robertson was replaced by Kieran Tierney for the start of the second half and within minutes Brazil keeper Alisson saw his first real action when he saved Scott McTominay’s close-range header from a John McGinn cross.

Moments later, Gunn raced from his goal to deny Vinicius Junior his hat-trick by sticking out his foot, then denied the Brazilian star by clutching another effort from long range.

But when Newcastle midfielder Guimaraes burst through the Scottish defence and unselfishly slipped the ball to Cunha for an easy goal, Scots’ supporters slumped back in their seats again,

Scotland at last fought back and Alisson made saves from a Ferguson free-kick and a McTomninay header.

Brazil fans called for Neymar, who last played for his country over two and half years ago and who started on the bench, to come on and he replaced Cunha to great cheers after Lawrence Shankland headed a Ferguson cross over the bar.

In the 78th minute Vinicius Junior missed a great chance at the back post and Alisson again thwarted McTominay in added time, but it was a sobering night for Scotland whose 2026 World Cup future is in doubt.