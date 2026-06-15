Cape Verde pulled off the shock of the 2026 World Cup so far as they held European champions Spain to a battling goalless draw in their Group H opener in Atlanta. Picture: Reuters

By Chay Quinn

Cape Verde pulled off the shock of the 2026 World Cup so far as they held European champions Spain to a battling goalless draw in their Group H opener in Atlanta.

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Despite seeing plenty of possession in the first half, Luis De La Fuente’s team – who started with Lamine Yamal on the bench – were unable to break down a determined Cape Verde defence, as Ferran Torres hit the crossbar from close range. Veteran Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha produced a fine reaction save to deny Torres and then tipped away Aymeric Laporte’s glancing header from a corner as the World Cup debutants got into half-time on level terms. Yamal – who had been out since April with a hamstring problem and missed the final weeks of Barcelona’s LaLiga-winning campaign – was eventually sent on with 20 minutes left, but Spain could not find a way past Vozinha as the Blue Sharks held out for a famous result. As Cape Verde were content to sit deep from kick-off, Spain dominated possession early on. Mikel Oyarzabal floated over a cross from the right, which Shamrock Rovers defender Roberto Lopes headed away as Pedri arrived at the back post. Read More: Scotland beat Haiti 1-0 in nervy first World Cup win since 1990 Read More: Tunisia sack head coach Sabri Lamouchi after just one World Cup match

Despite seeing plenty of possession in the first half, Luis De La Fuente’s team – who started with Lamine Yamal on the bench – were unable to break down a determined Cape Verde defence, as Ferran Torres hit the crossbar from close range. Picture: Getty

However, the Blue Sharks – who had qualified top of their qualifying group ahead of Cameroon – made it safely through the first hydration break. Spain looked to up the tempo again following the restart as Marc Cucurella – whose £52million move to Real Madrid from Chelsea was confirmed earlier on Monday – sent a snapshot just over from the left side of the box. Cape Verde’s lone frontman Dailon Livramento tried his luck with a speculative long-range effort over Unai Simon as the Spain keeper had wandered upfield, but the ball dropped well wide. Vozinha pushed a fierce strike from Pedri over the crossbar, but there was an offside flag against Cucurella for his initial header in the build-up.

Yamal and co were frustrated by the Blue Sharks. Picture: Getty

Spain almost broke the deadlock five minutes before half-time when Torres crashed the ball against the bar from Cucurella’s nod back through the six-yard box and 40-year-old Vozinha then acrobatically palmed Oyarzabal’s follow-up header behind. Vozinha denied Torres again with a low save before tipping away Laporte’s header from a corner as Cape Verde got themselves to half-time still on level terms. Spain continued to press following the restart, but again could not find a way to break down Cape Verde’s resolute defensive block as Marcos Llorente and then Fabian Ruiz fired over.

With 20 minutes left, Yamal replaced Gavi and Arsenal forward Mikel Merino was sent on for Ruiz. Yamal was soon on the front foot, darting forward before laying the ball off for Llorente, whose side-foot effort was straight at Vozinha. Dubliner Lopes threw himself in front of Oyarzabal to deflect the Spain forward’s volley over before Cape Verde almost snatched a dramatic late winner when Diney Borges sent his header from a corner straight at Simon. Spain coach Luis de la Fuente accepted his side had not proven ruthless enough in front of goal. “We have generated enough scoring chances, but perhaps we have lacked finesse. Nevertheless, this team is reliable,” De la Fuente said in quotes reported by the Spanish Football Federation.