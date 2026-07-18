The US President was particularly puzzled by the way the German coach utilised captain Harry Kane, who revealed last week that they had played a round of golf together

England's Harry Kane appears dejected following the World Cup loss on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Donald Trump joined the chorus of criticism over Thomas Tuchel’s defence-minded approach against Argentina as the United States President questioned the England manager’s “unusual” use of his golf buddy Harry Kane.

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The inquest into Wednesday’s late 2-1 World Cup semi-final collapse to their bitter rivals is well under way, with fans and pundits alike panning the head coach’s tactics and substitutions in Atlanta. Trump has surprisingly joined those questioning Tuchel as England ready themselves for Saturday’s unwanted bronze medal match against France rather than the final against Spain. The US President was particularly puzzled by the way the German coach utilised captain Kane, who revealed last week that they had played a round of golf together around 18 months ago in Florida. “You have a great player in England, who I played golf with,” Trump said in a press conference. “You know that, right? He is Harry, who’s been fantastic. Read More: Tuchel blames English 'DNA' for Argentina collapse as he pledges to stay for Euro 2028 Read More: Argentina's Falklands banner backed by White House's World Cup chief after semi-final row

Thomas Tuchel, Manager of England. Picture: Getty

“I think they perhaps made a mistake when they made him a defensive player. What do I know about soccer? They took the lead, and they took their best player and put him on defence.” Gianni Infantino laughed alongside Trump, with the FIFA president shrugging and then applauding his remarks. President Trump continued: “We have got to be a little offensive, right? But, no, I am not going to call it. “Look, what do I know about coaching? But that was a little unusual, but Harry is a great guy, actually.” England boss Tuchel bristled when Trump’s criticism was mentioned at the start of what was always going to be a tense press conference nominally previewing the France game. “Do you use Donald Trump as your witness for the case or…?” asked the German coach when a question about the manner of the Argentina defeat mentioned that even the US President had chimed in.