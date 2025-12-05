The ceremony included musical performances from Robbie Williams, Nicole Scherzinger and Andrea Bocelli

US President Donald Trump holds the card reading USA, Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum holds the card reading Mexico and Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

The World Cup Groups have been drawn in a star-studded and glitzy ceremony in Washington this evening, which saw Donald Trump awarded the first Fifa Peace Prize.

Former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand conducted the draw, which saw England drawn in Group L. This means they will play their opening game against Croatia in either Toronto or Dallas. They will also face Panama in Group L. Scotland have been drawn in Group C, meaning they will face Brazil, Haiti and Morocco. The winner of Uefa Play-off A, which could be Wales or Northern Ireland, has been drawn in group B, and will face Canada, Qatar, and Switzerland. If Republic of Ireland with the Uefa Play-off D they will be in Group A alongside Mexico, South Africa and South Korea. The draw continues. Read more: FIFA moves to calm fans as fears of sky-high 2026 World Cup ticket prices ease Read more: England to face Wales in group stage at 2027 Men’s Rugby World Cup

Draw assistant Tom Brady draws out the card of England. Picture: Getty

Hosts Heidi Klum and Host Kevin Hart speak during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw. Picture: Getty

Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA during the ceremony . Picture: Getty

The event kicked off with a performance by Italian singer Andrea Bocelli, before Fifa president Gianni Infantino gave a speech in which he encouraged those from the US, Mexico and Canada to chant for their respective countries. Robbie Williams and Nicole Scherzinger performed their new song together, which co-host Kevin Hart called "a song for the summer".

Robbie Williams and Nicole Scherzinger perform on stage during the draw f. Picture: Getty

Half an hour into the ceremony and the draw was yet to start, but President Trump was named the very first winner of the Fifa Peace Prize. President Trump accepted the price from Mr Infantino, and was given a medal and a certificate. The award is a hugely controversial one, with human rights campaigners having urged FIFA earlier this week not to hand the prize to Mr Trump. Mr Infantino has previously praised Mr Trump’s role in the Middle East peace negotiations, while the US is also working to bring an end to the conflict sparked by Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine. However, questions have been raised over the Trump administration’s conduct over the last week in relation to an attack on a Venezuelan boat in the Caribbean Sea in September.

President Donald Trump receives the FIFA Peace Prize during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw. Picture: Getty