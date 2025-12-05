World Cup 2026 draw: Home nations learn groups in star-studded glitzy ceremony
The ceremony included musical performances from Robbie Williams, Nicole Scherzinger and Andrea Bocelli
The World Cup Groups have been drawn in a star-studded and glitzy ceremony in Washington this evening, which saw Donald Trump awarded the first Fifa Peace Prize.
Former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand conducted the draw, which saw England drawn in Group L.
This means they will play their opening game against Croatia in either Toronto or Dallas. They will also face Panama in Group L.
Scotland have been drawn in Group C, meaning they will face Brazil, Haiti and Morocco.
The winner of Uefa Play-off A, which could be Wales or Northern Ireland, has been drawn in group B, and will face Canada, Qatar, and Switzerland.
If Republic of Ireland with the Uefa Play-off D they will be in Group A alongside Mexico, South Africa and South Korea.
The draw continues.
The event kicked off with a performance by Italian singer Andrea Bocelli, before Fifa president Gianni Infantino gave a speech in which he encouraged those from the US, Mexico and Canada to chant for their respective countries.
Robbie Williams and Nicole Scherzinger performed their new song together, which co-host Kevin Hart called "a song for the summer".
Half an hour into the ceremony and the draw was yet to start, but President Trump was named the very first winner of the Fifa Peace Prize.
President Trump accepted the price from Mr Infantino, and was given a medal and a certificate.
The award is a hugely controversial one, with human rights campaigners having urged FIFA earlier this week not to hand the prize to Mr Trump.
Mr Infantino has previously praised Mr Trump’s role in the Middle East peace negotiations, while the US is also working to bring an end to the conflict sparked by Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
However, questions have been raised over the Trump administration’s conduct over the last week in relation to an attack on a Venezuelan boat in the Caribbean Sea in September.
Later in the ceremony, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, President of Mexico Claudia Sheinbaum, and US President Mr Trump were all invited on stage.
The three host country leaders picked their country's ball out of the pot in a segment purely for show, as we already knew which groups they were in.
After another musical performance, this time from Lauryn Hill, the draw finally began.
Mexico will face South Africa in the first game of the World Cup next year.