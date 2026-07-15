Tuchel said his players had the “grit” and mentality to overcome the reigning champions

Harry Kane celebrates after England win the FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter Final match against Norway. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

England fans have said it is time for “revenge for the Hand of God” as supporters backed the Three Lions to reach the World Cup final if they can stop Argentina captain Lionel Messi.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Thousands of England supporters have descended on Atlanta ahead of Wednesday’s semi-final. England manager Thomas Tuchel said his side were ready to face an Argentina team “fuelled by history” as they bid to reach a first men’s World Cup final since 1966. He told reporters on Tuesday that much of the challenge would be preventing Messi from producing another moment of brilliance. Tuchel said his players had the “grit” and mentality to overcome the reigning champions, despite describing the 39-year-old as a unique talent who “sees stuff earlier than anyone else on the field”. He added that he considered using “proper old school man-marking” to stop the Argentina captain, who has scored eight goals at what is expected to be his final World Cup. Read More: No rift with Bellingham says Tuchel ahead of historic World Cup semi-final clash with Argentina Read More: 'Sense has not prevailed': Council slammed for removing England flag ahead of Argentina World Cup clash

Police introduced a number of road blocks in the city centre on Tuesday night after security was stepped up across Atlanta ahead of the game. While confidence in Tuchel’s side was high among England supporters in Atlanta, most identified Messi as the key threat. Mark Lester, 56, from London, said England’s task was straightforward. He told the Press Association: “I think we’ll win tomorrow. “Just stop Messi. I know they’ve got other people, but they haven’t got other people really. “They’ve got Premiership players, who aren’t as good as our Premiership players, and I’m very confident, very confident.” His son Colin Lester, 25, agreed that England had the stronger team.

Harry Kane #9 and Morgan Rogers #17 of England attend a training session one day ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi Final match. Picture: Getty

He said: “Attacking-wise, we’ve had like the highest XG (expected goals) over the whole tournament and they’re a bit weak at the back. “I think player for player, we’re better than Argentina. Stop Messi. “We’ll get goals against Argentina – it’s just whether he produces a bit of magic.” While watching Spain beat France 2-0 in the other semi-final, England fans were still discussing Diego Maradona’s controversial “Hand of God” goal 40 years after it knocked the Three Lions out of the 1986 World Cup. Mark Lester said: “Maradona, they celebrated that as if it was the biggest game in the world because he cheated. “I do not like them – it is the biggest game for us.” Simon Rowlinson, 61, from Wolverhampton, also wanted “revenge” for the game in 1986. “It’s our time for getting revenge for the Hand of God and everything else,” he said.