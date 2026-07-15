Fans say time for 'Hand of God' revenge as England set for Argentina semi-final
Tuchel said his players had the “grit” and mentality to overcome the reigning champions
England fans have said it is time for “revenge for the Hand of God” as supporters backed the Three Lions to reach the World Cup final if they can stop Argentina captain Lionel Messi.
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Thousands of England supporters have descended on Atlanta ahead of Wednesday’s semi-final.
England manager Thomas Tuchel said his side were ready to face an Argentina team “fuelled by history” as they bid to reach a first men’s World Cup final since 1966.
He told reporters on Tuesday that much of the challenge would be preventing Messi from producing another moment of brilliance.
Tuchel said his players had the “grit” and mentality to overcome the reigning champions, despite describing the 39-year-old as a unique talent who “sees stuff earlier than anyone else on the field”.
He added that he considered using “proper old school man-marking” to stop the Argentina captain, who has scored eight goals at what is expected to be his final World Cup.
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Police introduced a number of road blocks in the city centre on Tuesday night after security was stepped up across Atlanta ahead of the game.
While confidence in Tuchel’s side was high among England supporters in Atlanta, most identified Messi as the key threat.
Mark Lester, 56, from London, said England’s task was straightforward.
He told the Press Association: “I think we’ll win tomorrow.
“Just stop Messi. I know they’ve got other people, but they haven’t got other people really.
“They’ve got Premiership players, who aren’t as good as our Premiership players, and I’m very confident, very confident.”
His son Colin Lester, 25, agreed that England had the stronger team.
He said: “Attacking-wise, we’ve had like the highest XG (expected goals) over the whole tournament and they’re a bit weak at the back.
“I think player for player, we’re better than Argentina. Stop Messi.
“We’ll get goals against Argentina – it’s just whether he produces a bit of magic.”
While watching Spain beat France 2-0 in the other semi-final, England fans were still discussing Diego Maradona’s controversial “Hand of God” goal 40 years after it knocked the Three Lions out of the 1986 World Cup.
Mark Lester said: “Maradona, they celebrated that as if it was the biggest game in the world because he cheated.
“I do not like them – it is the biggest game for us.”
Simon Rowlinson, 61, from Wolverhampton, also wanted “revenge” for the game in 1986.
“It’s our time for getting revenge for the Hand of God and everything else,” he said.
“We’re definitely going to win it, but it will be a tight game.”
His friend Mark Green, also 61 and from Wolverhampton, said beating Argentina would carry a significance that extended beyond a place in the final.
“It’s got to be, hasn’t it? It has absolutely got to be – just to get one over them,” he said.
“Forget about all the politics and all of that because that’s rubbish – it’s just all about getting one over Argentina on the football field.”
Despite their confidence, some supporters expressed concern about officiating.
Mr Green said: “I think we’ll always have to play against the referee.
“So I think we know we’re going to be up against it – but you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do to win, haven’t you.”
The comments came after American referee Ismail Elfath was appointed to take charge of the semi-final.
Mr Rowlinson, however, dismissed suggestions England would be treated unfairly.
“I’m not so bothered about the referee to be honest, because we’ve always got VAR to back it up,” he said.
“I’m not a big believer that referees have been against certain teams – I think they’re pretty fair.”
Elsewhere among England fans in Atlanta, confidence remained the dominant mood.
Freddie Bunn, 23, from Cheddar, Somerset, said the match represented one of the biggest occasions of the tournament so far.
“I’m feeling very confident,” he said.
“I think it’s a big game for England, obviously, but not just a big game for England, for Messi as well – possibly his last World Cup game.
“I think it’s huge – but feeling confident.”
Mr Bunn described Argentina as England’s biggest footballing rivals of the World Cup but said relations between the two sets of supporters had so far been positive.
“It’s probably the biggest rivalry England have faced so far in the tournament,” he said.
“The Argentinians have been very friendly towards us so hopefully there won’t be any trouble.”
Alex Kesley, 23, from Bristol, was among those predicting England would produce their best performance of the tournament.
“So far in this tournament, we haven’t proved how good we really are,” he said.
“I’ll be honest, Jude Bellingham’s got us through a few games, but this is our time and I’m sure we’re going to turn up tomorrow.”
He continued: “And then, Tuchel knows how to win finals – he’s got a proven track record.”
Asked about the rivalry between the two nations, Mr Kesley said: “It’s definitely up there.
“The atmosphere for the whole World Cup so far has been really sweet, and we’ve had an amazing time.
“So hopefully it will stay nice and calm.”
But despite describing relations between supporters as friendly, he warned emotions could run high after the final whistle.
“I can see it kicking off, no matter who loses, to be honest,” he said.