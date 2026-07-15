Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said it would be “madness” to mix up sport and politics ahead of the match, but his country’s vice-president Victoria Villarruel stoked up the rhetoric around it in a post on X

Security has been increased for a what is sure to be a fiery clash between countries with a deep history on and off the field. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

England have been described as “invaders” and “usurping pirates” by Argentina’s vice-president ahead of the teams’ World Cup semi-final clash in Atlanta on Wednesday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Political tensions linger between Argentina and Great Britain over the Falkland Islands, which boiled over into conflict in 1982. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said it would be “madness” to mix up sport and politics ahead of the match, but his country’s vice-president Victoria Villarruel stoked up the rhetoric around it in a post on X. “Tomorrow we play against the usurping pirates,” the post began. “This isn’t just another match. I’m not going to be politically correct or cold-hearted; against the English, it’s always something more. Read More: How to watch England vs Argentina World Cup game - TV channel, kick off time and reported delays Read More: England fans warned over deadly fentanyl risk ahead of World Cup semi-final with Argentina

Mañana jugamos contra los piratas usurpadores.

No es un partido más.

No voy a ser políticamente correcta ni pecho frío, contra los ingleses siempre es algo más. Es Malvinas, es el Diego, es la última de Leo y es pararle el carro a los invasores.

¡Aguante Argentina! Porque… — Victoria Villarruel (@VickyVillarruel) July 15, 2026

“It’s the Malvinas, it’s Diego, it’s Leo’s last one, and it’s putting the brakes on the invaders. Go Argentina! Because until our last breath, we’re going to claim what’s ours!” Las Malvinas is Argentina’s name for the Falklands, which in 2013 held a referendum where islanders voted overwhelmingly to remain a UK overseas territory. Atlanta has deployed additional personnel for Wednesday’s semi-final in an effort to ensure safety and security. Scaloni did his best to steer away from any geopolitical discussion in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

“It’s a football match; I can’t mix things up, out of respect for what happened so many years ago,” he said. “It was a very sad time in our history, and there isn’t much we can do about it. Mixing the two would be madness. We criticise that there was war. “Of course people remember history and what happened. It is a game of football, we need to keep things separate. “Yes, we remember Argentinian people and people that were lost in the war, but let’s not conflate things. “What do the players of today have to do with many, many years ago?” The eyes of the footballing world will be on Atlanta as Lionel Messi and co attempt to stop the back-to-back European Championship runners-up reaching a third final in four major tournaments. England manager Thomas Tuchel is not bogged down by emotions heading into the semi-final.

England forward Harry Kane (9) celebrates the win against Norway on Saturday. Picture: Alamy