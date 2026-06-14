England camp sheltering indoors amid 'deadly' tornado warning in Kansas City
A heavy storm moved in during the early evening and thousands of people in the local area, including the England camp, received an emergency alert on their phones, warning them to take shelter
England players were confined to indoors amid a “deadly” tornado warning on their first evening in Kansas City.
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Thomas Tuchel’s side arrived in the Midwest on Saturday lunchtime after a day and a half off in Florida and held a community training session at their Swope Soccer Village base in blazing sunshine at 5pm local time (11pm BST).
But a heavy storm moved in during the early evening and thousands of people in the local area, including the England camp, received an emergency alert on their phones, warning them to take shelter.
They took the advice by staying inside their Inn at Meadowbrook hotel in Prairie Village.
The alerts on the phone read: “Critical. Imminent Threat Alert.
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“National Weather Service: SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING in effect for this area until 9:00 PM CDT for DESTRUCTIVE 80 mph winds.
“Take shelter in a sturdy building, away from windows. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter.
“For your protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.”
The area where England are staying escaped a tornado, but was hit by a heavy storm consisting of high winds, thunder, lightning and heavy rain.
Warnings were heard blaring out in downtown Kansas City, urging people to go indoors.
Local TV stations interrupted coverage of Scotland’s World Cup clash with Haiti and the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs for minute-by-minute tracking of the storm.
England’s pre-tournament camp in Florida was littered with weather issues, including their final warm-up friendly against Costa Rica being delayed by an hour after a thunderstorm, but nothing as severe as a tornado.
The warning saw Kansas City’s fan festival shut early for safety reasons.
A statement from organisers read: “Due to anticipated severe weather, FIFA fan festival will be closing early at 5pm and will not reopen today.
“The safety of the public, staff, volunteers and entertainers remains our top priority.”