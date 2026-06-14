A heavy storm moved in during the early evening and thousands of people in the local area, including the England camp, received an emergency alert on their phones, warning them to take shelter

England head coach Thomas Tuchel talks to the media after arriving for the World Cup soccer tournament in Kansas City. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

England players were confined to indoors amid a “deadly” tornado warning on their first evening in Kansas City.

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Thomas Tuchel’s side arrived in the Midwest on Saturday lunchtime after a day and a half off in Florida and held a community training session at their Swope Soccer Village base in blazing sunshine at 5pm local time (11pm BST). But a heavy storm moved in during the early evening and thousands of people in the local area, including the England camp, received an emergency alert on their phones, warning them to take shelter. They took the advice by staying inside their Inn at Meadowbrook hotel in Prairie Village. The alerts on the phone read: “Critical. Imminent Threat Alert. Read More: Scotland beat Haiti 1-0 in nervy first World Cup win since 1990 Read More: England recover stolen World Cup training equipment

Members of England's national team run during practice for the World Cup soccer tournament in Kansas City. Picture: Alamy

“National Weather Service: SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING in effect for this area until 9:00 PM CDT for DESTRUCTIVE 80 mph winds. “Take shelter in a sturdy building, away from windows. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. “For your protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.” The area where England are staying escaped a tornado, but was hit by a heavy storm consisting of high winds, thunder, lightning and heavy rain. Warnings were heard blaring out in downtown Kansas City, urging people to go indoors.

Noni Madueke #20 of England and Marc Guehi #6 of England. Picture: Getty