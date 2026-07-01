England fans are examining the World Cup 2026 wall chart for possible next fixtures after their round-of-32 game against DR Congo on Wednesday night.

Thomas Tuchel's side will play the African nation in Atlanta, US, from 5pm BST, with the prize for the winner being a round-of-16 match-up against Mexico in the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

Brazil, Norway, Argentina, and even Australia are still possible opponents on England's side of the draw, with the only certainty being that the games will be on the later sides for fans watching in the UK.

The knockout stages have already seen potential challengers Germany and the Netherlands lose on penalties to Paraguay and Morocco respectively, while Brazil needed an injury-time goal to see off Japan.

Manager Tuchel said ahead of the DR Congo game: “The games so far in round of 32 speak a very clear language, it’s narrow, narrow margins.

“I think you can feel from the way we speak, and the way what we know about Congo, and how we prepare, there’s no per cent of overconfidence in how we approach this game.

"It makes me personally more calm than it makes me more nervous, because it’s just what it is.”

Here are all the possible teams that England could face in the matches to come - assuming they win, that is!

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