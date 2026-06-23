England were a far cry from the swashbuckling side that thrilled in their Group L opener, with Tuchel’s team unable to find a way through Carlos Queiroz’s organised outfit

Harry Kane during the England - Ghana match. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Thomas Tuchel’s stilted side stumbled to a 0-0 draw with well-drilled Ghana as England edged closer to the World Cup knockout phase in forgettable fashion.

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Six days on from the thrilling 4-2 victory against Croatia in Texas, things fell flat in Foxborough as the back-to-back European Championship runners-up failed to break down the Black Stars. England were a far cry from the swashbuckling side that thrilled in their Group L opener, with Tuchel’s team unable to find a way through Carlos Queiroz’s organised outfit as Harry Kane missed their best chance late on. Neither side so much as mustered a shot on target in a first half that began with widespread boos for Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey, who is scheduled to stand trial next year on seven counts of rape and one of sexual assault that he denies. Not even England’s set-piece prowess and strength on the bench could swing a late goal, although substitute Nico O’Reilly saw a header rattle the crossbar and Kane uncharacteristically skied the rebound as they pushed for a winner. Read More: Football legend John Barnes praises Tuchel for 'managing large personalities' ahead of England-Ghana match Read More: 'Don't disturb the music!' England boss Thomas Tuchel reveals conductor-inspired approach to Ghana World Cup game

England's Anthony Gordon and Harry Kane following the World Cup match. Picture: Alamy

Both sides looks all but assured of a place in the round of 32 after this stalemate as Tuchel’s men turn their attention to Saturday’s group finale against Panama at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. England started on the front foot but Queiroz’s obdurate outfit were not leaving many gaps, with a Reece James cutback dealt with before Declan Rice lasered narrowly over from distance. Ghana sat deep, dealing with crosses and pressure before a clash of heads between Jordan Ayew and James led to a lengthy break. Fans expressed anger at the hydration break that soon followed, appeasing advertisers rather than helping players given it was only 20 degrees Celsius at Gillette Stadium. Rice collected England’s first booking of the World Cup as half-time approached for a challenge on Jerome Opoku, who was later barged by Jude Bellingham.

Agonised fans watch on in Nottingham. Picture: Alamy

Ghana took umbrage with that and manager Queiroz bellowed at the midfielder at half-time as friend Morgan Rogers ushered him away. England continued to toil and Djed Spence – who appeared not to shake Partey’s hand before kick-off – did well to disrupt Marvin Senaya. The 57th minute brought the game’s first shot on target, with Noni Madueke’s blocked strike followed by an Anthony Gordon effort, but England continued to struggle. Elliot Anderson failed with a pair of headers and Madueke blazed wide, with Tuchel making a pair of changes before Jordan Pickford caused anxiety by bursting off his line to cut out a through-ball.

Ghana's Thomas Partey challenges England's Harry Kane during the World Cup match. Picture: Alamy